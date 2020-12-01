A Holiday Tradition: Festival of Trees 50th Year Kicks Off Today with Silent Auction and Virtual Events

The 50th annual Festival of Trees benefiting Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital kicks off today with an online silent auction for the event’s hallmark beautifully decorated trees – with all proceeds going to help young patients.

People can go to the website for the Festival of Trees to enjoy 360-degree views and bid on the 150 trees and other auction items on display at Vivint Arena.

The festival’s website has already launched engaging interactive elements that allow viewers to build and share their own virtual Christmas trees, schedule a Zoom visit with Santa Claus, and shop for an array of holiday items in the festival’s virtual shops.

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Festival of Trees will stream its first-ever 90-minute live broadcast from Vivint Arena, featuring stories of Primary Children’s patients and Festival volunteers, and appearances by celebrity entertainers and special guests.

The event will be co-hosted by singer and actor, Alex Boyé, and former Primary Children’s Hospital patients Cami Carver and Payson Inkley.

Since its inception, the Festival of Trees has raised nearly $40 million to support Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and provide the highest quality care to children. As in years past, all funds raised from the Festival will help the hospital to serve patients from Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and beyond.

The Festival of Trees is produced by Intermountain Foundation. For more information about the Festival of Trees, visit their website.

