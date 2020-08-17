3 Days left to get votes in!

Utah Philanthropy Day is Utah’s flagship celebration of philanthropy and volunteerism. Since 1999, the event has celebrated Utah’s unparalleled spirit of philanthropy by honoring – through a series of awards – the incredible people who do so much for our community.

And this year may be the most important moment to honor all the good that people are doing.

Every one of the 10,000 nonprofits in Utah are mission-driven and works each day to assure their mission is honored. A critical component of that mission fulfillment is the intersection of donors and volunteers that help nonprofits thrive. And Utah Philanthropy Day gives space for nonprofits to nominate donors and volunteers who have stepped up in a big way to help them deliver their missions.

Who has been honored for awards in the past?

Larry H and Gail Miller Family Foundation, Semnani Famly Foundation, Ray and Ty Noorda Foundation, Mark Miller Subaru, Nu Skin, Rocky Mountain Power, DoTerra, Dr. Dinesh Patel, Alan and Jeanee Hall, Katherine & Zeke Dumke Jr., Peeches Cederholm, Elaine Ellis, Lucas Horns, Angie, and Elizabeth Gamarra, Ben Amiel, Mayor Cherie Wood, Jensie Anderson, Bob Dunn, and David James – to name a few!

What types of awards are given out?

Awards are broken down into 3 major categories and this year there is a bonus category!

Donors who provide critical operating dollars.

Volunteers who provide amazing support throughout the year.

Public Servants who dedicate their lives and careers to public service.

And in this extraordinary and unprecedented year from COVID-19 to the fight for social justice, we have seen Utahns step up – and step in – in extraordinary ways this year. This is the inspiration for our new 2020 Heroes Award. It will honor the courageous frontline workers and unsung heroes who are carrying us through the peaks and troughs of these challenging times.

When is it happening?

All of this will come together with a special broadcast here on ABC4 Utah on November 16th. But right now we want everyone to know that nominations for our awards will close on August 20th! So don’t delay!

We’re thrilled to partner together to recognize some truly remarkable Utahns – and help share the message of working together for the common good.

Who does this event benefit?

In addition to celebrating the amazing people in our community, Utah Philanthropy Day helps to advance the tireless work of the Utah Nonprofit Association, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Utah Chapter, and UServeUtah – three organizations are the backbone of our nonprofit community here in Utah.

Award nominations are open and will close on August 20th. If you know of someone you’d like to nominate – whether that’s a unit of nurses who helped care for you (or a family member), an essential worker, a volunteer who’s helped from afar, a donor who has stepped up in a phenomenal way, a public official who really has impressed you – now’s the time!

Check out our website for all the details. Nominations close August 20th, and we anticipate a high volume so make sure to get yours submitted soon.

This article contains sponsored content.