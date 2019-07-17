Round Peak Fire recorded at 167 acres

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Early Wednesday morning a plane with inferred technology flew over the Round Peak Fire and recorded it at 167 acres wide. It’s much smaller than originally predicted.

“Probably our biggest concern is firefighter safety,” says Kim Osborn, the Public Information Officer for the Round Peak Fire.

It’s expected to be a hot one Wednesday, with the sun beating down on firefighters trying to put the fire out.

With nearly 130 firefighters working, firefighters say there is still a fire danger and it’s right in the bowl behind the round peak.

“We will have a lot of helicopters doing bucket drops in the areas firefighters need help with,” says Osborn.

Air tankers have been placed on hold because crews will focus on a secure line at the north and south side of the fire where the steep rugged terrain begins in the bowl.

“We are feeling really good about things of how much work firefighters have been doing,” Osborn continues. “We will have a lot of helicopters doing bucket drops in the areas firefighters need help with.”

The fire brings a fast reminder to folks living near the forest to get a To-Go bag ready. Things like clothing, food, personal items, and pet supplies are all needed in the kit.

“You need to make sure you have a plan with your family. You have medication, with your pets a place to meet up. You know being prepared for that if it happens,” she says.

The Forest Service tells ABC4 News if the fire doesn’t kick up today the containment number should dramatically increase Wednesday night.

