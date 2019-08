UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) Multiple agencies are fighting a wildfire burning near Nephi Monday.

State fire officials say the Paint Mine Fire is located three miles northwest of Nephi, and so far, has consumed more than 2,700 acres of land.

Officials reported containment at 35% Monday night.

Get update information about all the wildfires burning in Utah at utahfireinfo.gov.

