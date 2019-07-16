Flying drones near wildfires is illegal

A drone halted fire operations Monday in Box Elder County.

Drones can interfere with wildland fire air traffic, such as air tankers, helicopters, and other firefighting aircraft that are necessary to suppress wildland fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center website.

A drone intrusion brought air operations to a halt for a period of time today on the #RadioHillFire . An investigation is ongoing. The fire is now estimated to be 2,300 acres and is 20% contained. — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 15, 2019

Even a tiny drone can cause a serious or fatal accident if it collides with firefighting aircraft, not to mention it’s illegal.

Per the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, 43 CFR 9212.1(f), it is illegal to resist or interfere with the efforts of firefighter(s) to extinguish a fire. Doing so can result in a significant fine and/or a mandatory court appearance.

Make sure you know the rules before you fly a drone. Click here for more.

What others are clicking on: