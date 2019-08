WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 10-acre fire engulfed a wheat field Tuesday.

The fire started near 2600 West 200 South Marriot and fire officials say the fire is spread quickly but they were able to contain it.

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The fire is now 100 percent contained, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

