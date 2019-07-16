7 worst Utah wildfires of the last 10 years

Wildfire season is here again in Utah. With three active wildfires currently raging, let’s take a look back at the seven worst Utah fires since 2009.

Pole Creek Fire

Year: September 2018

Location: Off Mount Nebo Loop Road and 12 miles Northeast of Nephi, Utah

Size: The Pole Creek Fire eventually combined with the Bald Mountain Fire. Together, they burned nearly 105,000 acres.

Cause: Lightning

Dollar Ridge Fire

Year: July 2018

Location: 8 miles southwest of Duchesne

Size: 68,869 acres

Cause: Human



Brian Head Fire

Year: June 2017

Location: Near Brian Head, Utah

Size: 71,673 acres

Cause: Human



Seeley Fire

Year: June 2012

Location: Huntington Canyon

Size: 48,050 acres

Cause: Lightning



Clay Springs Fire

Year: June 2012

Location: South of Oak City

Size: 107,847 acres

Cause: Unknown



Wood Hollow Fire

Year: June 2012

Location: Sanpete County

Size: 47,387 acres

Cause: Power Lines



Twitchell Canyon Fire

Year: July 2010

Location: 7 miles east of Manderfield, Utah

Size: 45,126 acres

Cause: Lightning

In 2018, 92% of all wildfires were started by people. Most were accidents, all were preventable.

For the latest on wildfires in our state visit abc4.com/wildfires.

What others are clicking on: