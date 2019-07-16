7 worst Utah wildfires of the last 10 years

Wildfire season is here again in Utah. With three active wildfires currently raging, let’s take a look back at the seven worst Utah fires since 2009.
Pole Creek Fire
Year: September 2018
Location: Off Mount Nebo Loop Road and 12 miles Northeast of Nephi, Utah
Size: The Pole Creek Fire eventually combined with the Bald Mountain Fire. Together, they burned nearly 105,000 acres.
Cause: Lightning
Dollar Ridge Fire
Year: July 2018
Location: 8 miles southwest of Duchesne
Size: 68,869 acres
Cause: Human
Brian Head Fire
Year: June 2017
Location: Near Brian Head, Utah
Size: 71,673 acres
Cause: Human
Seeley Fire
Year: June 2012
Location: Huntington Canyon
Size: 48,050 acres
Cause: Lightning
Clay Springs Fire
Year: June 2012
Location: South of Oak City
Size: 107,847 acres
Cause: Unknown
Wood Hollow Fire
Year: June 2012
Location: Sanpete County
Size: 47,387 acres
Cause: Power Lines
Twitchell Canyon Fire
Year: July 2010
Location: 7 miles east of Manderfield, Utah
Size: 45,126 acres
Cause: Lightning
In 2018, 92% of all wildfires were started by people. Most were accidents, all were preventable.
For the latest on wildfires in our state visit abc4.com/wildfires.
