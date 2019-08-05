30 lightning-caused wildfires ignite overnight in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Dozens of wildfires started overnight Sunday in Box Elder County thanks to a large thunderstorm.

State fire officials estimate about 30 fires in all. The largest is called the Russell Fire. Crews say it’s burned 5,000 acres and is 20 percent contained.

The Curlew Flat fire isn’t far behind at 4,500 acres, but it is 80 percent contained, officials said.

Twelve of the fires were contained overnight and kept to an acre or less.

The Hogup West fires is still burning at 500 acres as is the Promontory Hollow fire (40 acres), and Tri Corner fire (10 acres).

Fire crews hope to have most of them fully contained by Monday evening.

For the latest on fire activity across the state head to Utahfireinfo.gov.

