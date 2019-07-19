Skip to content
Wildfires
Incoming lightning storm could cause repeat of wildfire clusters in Box Elder County
Field fire in Weber County contained
Multiple agencies respond to Paint Mine Fire near Nephi
Lightning sparks more than a dozen Nevada wildfires
30 lightning-caused wildfires ignite overnight in Box Elder County
Drone forces crews to temporarily stop fighting ‘Alaska Fire’ near Springville
Utah’s 2019 wildfire season: The latest numbers
At least 12 trapped following flash flooding in Duchesne County
Lightning starts small fire on Camp Williams property
Crews fight wildfire near Utah-Nevada border
How to fight fire ignition on your property
Fire in Iron County destroys 1 home, 6 outbuildings
Evacuations lifted after fire in Emigration Canyon
Plan to slow Western wildfires would clear strips of land
FIRE EVACUATION: Looking back almost one year after Utah County wildfires
