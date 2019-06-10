Skip to content
ABC4 Utah
Salt Lake City
77°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Inside Utah Politics
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
Sports
Utah Jazz
High School Sports
College Sports
BYU
University of Utah
Utah State University
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Utah Food Bank
Promo
Posted:
Jun 10, 2019 / 04:09 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2019 / 04:09 PM UTC
TV Schedule
Don't Miss
Utah Food Bank
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Weather Ball
Download ABC4Utah Apps
Southern Utah News
Local Movie Listings
Real Sports Live
ABC4 Utah Facebook
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS