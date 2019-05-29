Southern Utah

Washington City officials find missing 90-year-old man

By:
Posted: May 29, 2019 / 01:35 PM MDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 02:42 PM MDT

5/29: Police say George has been found and is safe.

-------------------

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly man that has vanished.

Officials say 90-year-old George Aposhian was last seen in the area of Green Springs Golf Course at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

They say he has dementia and diabetes and is not familiar with the area.

He was last seen wearing all red plaid pajamas.

He is white, 5'10", 166 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington City Police Department at 435-627-4300.

 

