Missing 65-year-old St. George woman found
UPDATE: The St. George Police Department says Rebecca Michelle Somers has been located and is safe.
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 65-year-old St. George woman.
Rebecca Michelle Somers was last heard from on May 3rd at about 10 p.m., according to police. The clothes she was wearing or where she was going is unknown at this time.
Somers is described as a 5'2" tall white woman who weighs about 161lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sommers you are asked to call police at 435-627-4300 referencing incident 19P012391.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
Encircle's LGBTQ+ resource center set to open its third location in St. George
ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) - A new suicide prevention center for Southern Utah's LGBTQ+ community is expected to open as early as this fall.
The non-profit Encircle will open its third LGBTQ+ resource center in the heart of downtown St. George, with plans to reconstruct the home located at 190 S. 100 E. into a safe place for youth and their families.
Encircle currently operates two other homes in Utah: one in Salt Lake City and another in Provo.
Memorial Day, Utah's busiest, outdoorsiest four-day weekend
Utah (ABC4 News) – Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and Utahn's are dusting off the grills and hitting the road for a weekend away.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is usually held on the last Monday of May and has evolved over the years into a weekend of family gatherings and outdoor extravaganzas.
via GIPHY
Latter-day Saint officials unveil renovation plans for St. George Temple
ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled renovation plans for the St. George Temple in a press conference Wednesday morning, which will include new heating and cooling systems, landscaping, walkways, water features and the reconstruction of most of the temple annex built in the 1970s.
The St. George Temple is historic and iconic for the community, as the first completed in Utah. The building will close Nov. 4, and the renovation is expected to wrap up in 2022.
