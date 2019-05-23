Missing 65-year-old St. George woman found Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

UPDATE: The St. George Police Department says Rebecca Michelle Somers has been located and is safe.

--------------------------------------

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 65-year-old St. George woman.

Rebecca Michelle Somers was last heard from on May 3rd at about 10 p.m., according to police. The clothes she was wearing or where she was going is unknown at this time.

Somers is described as a 5'2" tall white woman who weighs about 161lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sommers you are asked to call police at 435-627-4300 referencing incident 19P012391.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.





