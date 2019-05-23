Southern Utah

Missing 65-year-old St. George woman found

By:
Posted: May 22, 2019 / 03:57 PM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 10:37 AM MDT

UPDATE: The St. George Police Department says Rebecca Michelle Somers has been located and is safe. 

--------------------------------------

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 65-year-old St. George woman. 

Rebecca Michelle Somers was last heard from on May 3rd at about 10 p.m., according to police. The clothes she was wearing or where she was going is unknown at this time. 

Somers is described as a 5'2" tall white woman who weighs about 161lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.  

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sommers you are asked to call police at  435-627-4300 referencing incident 19P012391. 

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available. 

 



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates

New Coke, from 1985, makes comeback with 'Stranger Things'

Man who threatened to kill 'as many girls as I see' on Facebook may avoid jail time

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Southern Utah Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Max takes a bow: officer ends career

    Max takes a bow: officer ends career

  • Brighton, Weber win state soccer titles

    Brighton, Weber win state soccer titles

  • Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah

    Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah

  • Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism

    Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism

  • The Justice Files: A mother's pain

    The Justice Files: A mother's pain

  • Utah man arrested after child porn found on iPod

    Utah man arrested after child porn found on iPod

  • Vernal woman arrested on murder, child abuse charges

    Vernal woman arrested on murder, child abuse charges

  • David Swanson May 23 Court Appearance

    David Swanson May 23 Court Appearance

  • Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth

    Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth

  • Mental Health Integration - How Intermountain brings mental health resources to doctor's offices

    Mental Health Integration - How Intermountain brings mental health resources to doctor's offices

  • Utah company aims to improve archery techniques and equipment

    Utah company aims to improve archery techniques and equipment

  • LGBTQ+ resource center set to open in St. George

    LGBTQ+ resource center set to open in St. George

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Extreme wind damages
Extreme wind damages

Extreme wind damages

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss