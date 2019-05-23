Latter-day Saint officials unveil renovation plans for St. George Temple
Temple will close Nov. 4 and reopen in 2022
ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled renovation plans for the St. George Temple in a press conference Wednesday morning, which will include new heating and cooling systems, landscaping, walkways, water features and the reconstruction of most of the temple annex built in the 1970s.
During the project, Latter-day Saint faithful are invited to attend temples in Cedar City, Utah, and Las Vegas, Nevada, the two closest to St. George.
Police looking for missing 65-year-old St. George woman
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 65-year-old St. George woman.
Rebecca Michelle Somers was last heard from on May 3rd at about 10 p.m., according to police. The clothes she was wearing or where she was going is unknown at this time.
Somers is described as a 5'2" tall white woman who weighs about 161lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.
Hikers react with frustration to Shinob Kibe vandalism in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) - Vandals defaced an important archaeological site and sacred place to Paiute Indians in Southern Utah.
Hikers in Washington expressed frustration at the vandals who painted the words "dog town" in large white letters at the well-known landmark Shinob Kibe.
"It's really sad when you get that kind of pollution, garbage, or just thoughtless vandalism," St. George resident Scott Christansen said, who hikes the trail a few times a week. "It's just immaturity, irresponsibility, looking for some sort of thrill by messing something up."
BLM offers $1,000 reward for information on vandalism to archaeological site
WASHINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to help find the individuals who vandalized the Shinob Kibe mesa archeological site in Washington, Utah.
BLM officials say the mesa is an important archaeological site, a well-known prominent landmark, and a sacred place to local Paiute Indians.
The word "Dog Town" was painted in large white letters on the boulders at the top of the Shinob Kibe, according to BLM officials. They said the became aware of this act of vandalism through social media.
