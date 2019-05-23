Encircle's LGBTQ+ resource center set to open its third location in St. George
ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) - A new suicide prevention center for Southern Utah's LGBTQ+ community is expected to open as early as this fall.
The non-profit Encircle will open its third LGBTQ+ resource center in the heart of downtown St. George, with plans to reconstruct the home located at 190 S. 100 E. into a safe place for youth and their families.
Encircle currently operates two other homes in Utah: one in Salt Lake City and another in Provo.
Dixie State University student Kage Simmons said they moved out of their family's home after not being accepted as non-binary. Simmons identifies as gay and agender.
"At home, I have to be a different person, so living a double life can be very exhausting," said Simmons.
Simmons said the LGBTQ+ community lacks direct services in the St. George area, so the new Encircle center is greatly needed to feel safe and supported.
"You try to use the bathroom that is closest to your gender identity and you could get beat up or yelled at, so there's a lot of fear involved," they added.
Recent data from the Utah Department of Health shows that Utah has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the nation, with St. George above the state's average.
LGBTQ+ youth experience isolation and bullying at higher rates and are 3 times more likely to commit suicide compared to their peers.
Encircle offers free and subsidized counseling for LGBTQ+ individuals and families and support groups where vulnerable youth can learn to navigate who they are.
In a statement, Encircle's chief executive officer Stephenie Larsen said, "I want the LGBTQ+ young people living in St. George and its surrounding communities to have a safe place that they can come to and find a community that embraces and accepts them just as they are."
The nonprofit is relying heavily on donations during reconstruction. To help support the project, click here.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
Hogle Zoo exhibit 'Washed Ashore' made from ocean garbage
Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals
Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth
More Southern Utah Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Memorial Day, Utah's busiest, outdoorsiest four-day weekend
Utah (ABC4 News) – Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and Utahn's are dusting off the grills and hitting the road for a weekend away.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is usually held on the last Monday of May and has evolved over the years into a weekend of family gatherings and outdoor extravaganzas.
via GIPHYRead the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missing 65-year-old St. George woman found
UPDATE: The St. George Police Department says Rebecca Michelle Somers has been located and is safe.
--------------------------------------
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 65-year-old St. George woman.Read the Full Article
-
Latter-day Saint officials unveil renovation plans for St. George Temple
ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled renovation plans for the St. George Temple in a press conference Wednesday morning, which will include new heating and cooling systems, landscaping, walkways, water features and the reconstruction of most of the temple annex built in the 1970s.
The St. George Temple is historic and iconic for the community, as the first completed in Utah. The building will close Nov. 4, and the renovation is expected to wrap up in 2022.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss