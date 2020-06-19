World-class recreation surrounds this Southern Utah resort

Luxury accommodations, full-service RV hook-ups, and 360-degree mountain views. That’s what’s waiting for you at Iron Springs Resort. Each day you can head for the hills or stay and play. Enjoy outdoor activities and games, casual walks and hikes, and other on-site exploration.

Whether you’re preparing for a vacation out with the family, a weekend out with your close friends, or a romantic getaway with your sweetheart, Iron Springs Resort is the perfect destination for you. The Iron Springs Lodge and surrounding buildings used in the resort were formerly iron mine offices and facilities. It’s where history really comes alive. Native Americans used the area as hunting and gathering grounds, the historic Spanish Trail passes nearby and the occupation of the pioneers brought in the iron mines to form the history of the region. Nowadays the buildings function as unique luxury boutique hotels, an Iron Springs County Store, the Iron Springs Restaurant, and the Iron Springs Event Center.

If you want a simpler stay in your very own space, The Iron Springs RV Park is located next to the lodge. It provides full hookups and complimentary WiFi throughout the property. There are also two styles of Miner’s Cabins to choose from at the resort to fit your needs.

Whether you’re visiting the Southern Utah national parks, the many festivals, and events, or taking advantage of the resort’s close proximity to Three Peaks recreational area, Iron Springs Resort is the perfect place to stay.

To learn more visit Iron Springs Resort now.

This story contains sponsored content.