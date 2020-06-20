Looking to get away, but not that far away? Are you tired of camping in a parking lot, but know you’re going to need WiFi and a soda? Go stay in the convenient wilderness at the Cedar Canyon Retreat only 5 minutes up the canyon from Cedar City.

The Cedar Canyon Retreat offers a variety of affordable accommodations, including a 4-bedroom log cabin, RV sites with full hookups, and several tent campsites. Conveniently located just 5 miles up the canyon from beautiful Cedar City, Utah. Cedar Canyon Retreat is nestled along Highway 14, a Utah Scenic Byway that winds through Cedar Canyon while showcasing Southern Utah’s geologic history. It climbs to 9,000 feet to reach Cedar Breaks National Monument, Brian Head Ski Resort, Navajo Lake and Duck Creek recreational area. Guests of the retreat will experience the richness and beauty of Southern Utah.

The Cedar Canyon Retreat was home to a family that previously operated a wheelwright shop and a blacksmith operation. The log cabins on the property were once used to build and restore wagon wheels and other parts needed to restore pioneer wagons. The new owners of the wonderful mountain property hope to honor the pioneers and those who carried on the values of the pioneer families. The proud history of the property is paired with a convenient location with plenty of things to do. Hiking, waterfalls, and biking trails make Cedar Canyon Retreat an amazing place for your family.

Currently, the retreat is offering a 10% military discount and they’re booking up fast. To learn more go to Cedar Canyon Retreat.

Visit Good Things Utah in Southern Utah to see more!

This story contains sponsored content.