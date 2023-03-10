Salt Lake City’s Remarkable Women for 2023

Finalist #1 Jeanetta Williams Salt Lake City ABC4/CW30 recognizes the President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch, Jeanetta Williams, who is celebrating 30 years of service. Read More… Finalist #2 To be revealed 3/16, 10 a.m. Join us on Good Things Utah to find out who our second honoree will be. Read More… Finalist #3 To be revealed 3/23, 10 a.m. Join us on Good Things Utah to find out who our third honoree will be. Read More… Finalist #4 To be revealed 3/30, 10 a.m. Join us on Good Things Utah to find out who our last honoree will be. Read More…

ABC4 / CW30 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, ABC4 / CW30 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Salt Lake City’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!