SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The State of Utah has filed a motion in court to prevent Kouri Richins, the woman accused of poisoning and killing her husband with fentanyl, from contacting her mother and brother.

The motion came after Deputies at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of Kouri Richins’ cell. During the search, deputies found a six-page letter titled “Walk The Dog” addressed to Richins’ mother, Lisa, hidden in a book.

In the letter allegedly written by Richins, she instructs her mother to tell her brother how to testify to defense attorneys. The letter claims Richins’ attorney, Skye Lazaro, “wants to link Eric [Richins] getting drugs and pills from Mexico,” which caused his death.

According to the letter, Richins wanted her brother to tell Lazaro that Eric confided to him about getting high while the two were watching a football game. Her brother would be instructed to say Eric told him he got fentanyl from workers in Mexico and planned for Kouri to take the fall if he was ever caught. The testimony would include that Eric didn’t want Kouri to know because she would get mad since “he just gets high every night and won’t help take care of the kids.”

Richins claims that her brother has texts and pictures to verify the testimony, however, tells her mother to tell her brother what to say in person. In the letter, Richins expresses a concern that her mother’s house and phone could be bugged by investigators.

“Tell [my brother] not to overanalyze it. It was a quick two-minute conversation. LOL. Tell him I need him to do this,” Richins allegedly wrote. She reiterated that her brother would likely need to testify to the narrative but it “can be short and to the point but has to be done.”

Richins says her mother needs to meet with her brother before his meeting with Lazaro and to take vague notes of the testimony so she can remember before she “walks the dog.”

State prosecutors said the letter speaks for itself as evidence of witness tampering, claiming there is no link showing Eric getting drugs from Mexico. Prosecutors called the testimony a “false narrative.”

The State is currently investigating further, according to court documents, saying it’s unclear if Richins passed the exact letter or its content to her mother or anyone else.

Richins’ defense attorney, Lazaro, said by submitting the letter, State Prosecutors violated a Gag Order issued by the court in June, and the filing was “improper on several fronts.”

“It was an extrajudicial statement made for the apparent purpose of influencing the court of public opinion,” said Lazaro in a motion for contempt. “Such behavior constitutes a blatant violation of the Gag Order, which the State requested in the first instance. The State’s intention was to improperly file the letter to taint the media, the jury pool, the public narrative, and has the added consequence of potentially tainting expected witnesses in this matter.”

As part of her motion, Lazaro has requested the Court to remove the “Walk the Dog” letter from the docket.

According to court documents, the Court has yet to rule on either motion.