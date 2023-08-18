KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) — The State of Utah will not seek the death penalty in the case of Kouri Richins, a Utah mom and local author accused of murdering her husband.

Kouri Richins, 33, is charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute for her involvement in her husband Eric Richins’ death.

“The State of Utah hereby provides notice of its intent not to seek the death penalty in this matter,” the court document states. “This decision was made in careful consultation with Eric Richins’ father and his two sisters, who are Eric Richins’ Personal Representative and Victim Representative, respectively.”

According to court documents, this means Kouri’s charge of aggravated murder is now a noncapital first-degree felony and is punishable with 25 years to life in prison if she is found guilty.

