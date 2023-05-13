MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) — It’s the Midway mansion many see as an eyesore for the community — possibly now more than ever because of its relation to Kouri Richins.

Kouri Richins bought the home for $2 million amidst her late husband’s hesitancy. Two weeks after his death, Richins placed the unfinished Midway home back on the market.

It was at this house where those illicit fentanyl transactions allegedly took place between Kouri and her dealer. An autopsy shows fentanyl is the cause of Eric Richins’ death.

Though unfinished, the concept video of the house done up by Rosewood Homes shows the entire vision for the 20,000 square-foot estate, complete with a basketball court, swimming pool, theatre room, golf simulator, and rock wall.

Utah realtor Brain Kelly gave an insider’s look at how all this controversy might affect the future of this home.

“It could raise the value because of the controversy, or it could bring it down quite a bit. It really depends on the buyer, if they really care about what’s going on or not or just see the home itself and not any history.”

According to Utah regulations, a realtor does not have to disclose any personal history the home may have, whether that be that someone has died in the home, or that the previous owner is charged with her husband’s murder. However, most states require sellers to disclose if there’s been a murder on the property. Knowing those details may make a buyer think twice.

“People see a murderer attached to the home and superstition or anything like that could definitely affect the sale of this home,” said Kelly.

The house is now listed under realtor Mike Malmrose, who said the $3.7 million-dollar house is now under contract. He’s set to have a due diligence meeting with a buyer on Monday.