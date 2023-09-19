SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Kouri Richins, the woman accused of poisoning and killing her husband with fentanyl, denied allegations of witness tampering after the State of Utah filed a motion in court to prevent her from contacting her mother and brother.

The allegations were made after a six-page letter titled “Walk the Dog” addressed to Richins’ mother, Lisa Darden, was found in a hidden book in Richins’ cell by Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 14. The next day, the State filed a motion to prohibit her from contacting her mother and brother saying the letter was evidence of witness tampering.

She responded to the motion by claiming the Walk the Dog letter was “an excerpt of a fictional book” she was writing about her fictional stay in a Mexican prison,” according to court documents.

In the letter allegedly written by Richins, she reportedly instructs her mother to tell her brother how to testify to defense attorneys. The letter claims Richins’ attorney, Skye Lazaro, “wants to link Eric [Richins] getting drugs and pills from Mexico,” which caused his death.

Kouri Richins, however, is claiming the letter was part of a “fictional mystery book” where she and “Dad” go to Mexico to find drugs.

“You can very much tell that the whole thing is very much a story,” Richins said. “I said have Skye sneak me in some white strips because my teeth are getting yellow because all we do is drink coffee in the Mexican prison.”

Prior to finding the Walk the Dog letter, officials say she read a different letter written to her by another inmate during a phone call with her mother. They say inmate correspondence is prohibited. She also allegedly held up a multi-page letter on a video call with her mother so her mother could read it or take pictures of it. Those letters were not found in the cell.

State prosecutors said the Walk the Dog letter speaks for itself as evidence of witness tampering, claiming there is no link showing Eric getting drugs from Mexico. Prosecutors called the testimony a “false narrative.”

“Its audience, content, and purpose are readily apparent–the Defendant is asking her mother to facilitate witness tampering involving her brother, seeking to have her brother support a false factual narrative,” court documents read.

The State is currently investigating further, according to court documents, saying it’s unclear if Richins passed the exact letter or its content to her mother or anyone else.

Richins’ attorneys say State Prosecutors violated a Gag Order by submitting the letter and tainted the media, the jury pool, and the public narrative by doing so. They filed a motion to ‘Enforce Order and for Contempt Sanctions’, which the State requested the Court deny on Sept. 19.

