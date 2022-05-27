UTAH (ABC4) – Looking to stay somewhere more unique and exciting than a regular hotel this summer vacation? ABC4 compiled a list of some of the most unique places to stay across Utah.

Fantasy Treehouse — Nephi

Step into another world as you cross the 70-foot suspension bridge into your very own treehouse. The space features three levels of excitement — A living room, bedroom, and the Crow’s Nest.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Escalante Cliff House — Escalante

This secluded home sits on 160 private acres overlooking the Escalante River Valley and North Creek River Valley. The home features three bedrooms and is able to fit up to 12 guests.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Cabin on a Cliff — Orderville

These treehouse-style cabins are located at the East Zion Resort. Each home features its own private bathroom, kitchen and fire pit.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Lavish Shipping Container — Teasdale

While a shipping container may not sound exciting, this one has been made to feel luxurious. Located near Capitol Reef, this rental features its own private sandstone mountain to spend the day hiking.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Lakeview Dome — Monticello

If you are looking for a unique “glamping” stay, then this dome is a perfect place. Located right next to Canyonlands, there is plenty of hiking and activities.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Rustic Loft Farm — Lindon

This farm offers some of the most stunning views of the local gardens, vineyard, and Wadley Farms Castle. The loft features one bedroom, perfect for a romantic couple’s getaway.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Yurt Overlook — Orderville

Located in the same location as the cabins on the cliff, these cliff-dwelling yurts offer a unique experience. Situated right between Zion and Bryce, this location is a great way to see all that Utah has to offer.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Red Rock Cave Home — Hanksville

This cowboy-inspired home was literally built inside of a red rock cave. The large home can fit up to 10 guests.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Built in 1902, this charming Victorian home was remodeled to look like the classic house from the Disney/Pixar film, “Up.”

Bed and Breakfast in 1892 home — Salt Lake City

This historic home was built by early Mormon Pioneer settlers. You have the option of ordering your own hot gourmet breakfast from your suite. The home features six suites.