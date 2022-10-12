SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Frequent flyers and coffee lovers have a new reason to love travel and coffee after Delta Air Lines and Starbucks announced a new joint loyalty partnership.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, members of Delta Skymiles and Starbucks Rewards can link their accounts. Once linked, rewards members can unlock even more ways to enjoy travel and coffee.

Members can earn 1 SkyMile for every $1 spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks and will earn double Starbucks Stars on days when they have a Delta flight.

Early adopters of the linked loyalty rewards program will be rewarded with 500 Delta Skymiles and, after making a qualifying purchase at Starbucks, 150 Stars.

Diamond and Platinum Medallion Members with Delta will also be able to select Starbucks Stars as one of their annual Choice Benefits, earning 4,000 Stars to fuel their travel days.

Members can link Delta Skymiles and Starbucks accounts at the rewards website.