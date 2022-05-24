(ABC4) – Hoping to travel somewhere this summer? Here is a list of the cheapest U.S. flight destinations for 2022 according to Scott’s Cheap Flights.

10. Hawaii

Average: $347 Roundtrip

9. San Francisco

Average: $181 Roundtrip

8. Los Angeles, California

Average: $174 Roundtrip

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

Average: $171 Roundtrip

6. NYC, New York

Average: $168 Roundtrip

5. Washington, DC

Average: $162 Roundtrip

4. Tampa, Florida

Average: $154 Roundtrip

3. Chicago, Illinois

Average: $153 Roundtrip

2. Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Average: $151 Roundtrip

1. Boston, Massachusetts

Average: $146 Roundtrip

The cheapest flights to buy from Utah:

Africa: Cairo, Egypt for $648

Asia: Tokyo, Japan for $425

Canada: Vancouver, British Columbia for $181

Caribbean: San Juan, Puerto Rico for $168

Europe: Amsterdam, Netherlands for $265

Latin America: Cancún, Mexico for $195

Middle East: Tbilisi, Georgia for $589

Oceania: Papeete, French Polynesia for $584

U.S.: Los Angeles, California for $29

Tips for summer travel: