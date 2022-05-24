(ABC4) – Hoping to travel somewhere this summer? Here is a list of the cheapest U.S. flight destinations for 2022 according to Scott’s Cheap Flights.
10. Hawaii
Average: $347 Roundtrip
9. San Francisco
Average: $181 Roundtrip
8. Los Angeles, California
Average: $174 Roundtrip
7. Las Vegas, Nevada
Average: $171 Roundtrip
6. NYC, New York
Average: $168 Roundtrip
5. Washington, DC
Average: $162 Roundtrip
4. Tampa, Florida
Average: $154 Roundtrip
3. Chicago, Illinois
Average: $153 Roundtrip
2. Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Average: $151 Roundtrip
1. Boston, Massachusetts
Average: $146 Roundtrip
The cheapest flights to buy from Utah:
- Africa: Cairo, Egypt for $648
- Asia: Tokyo, Japan for $425
- Canada: Vancouver, British Columbia for $181
- Caribbean: San Juan, Puerto Rico for $168
- Europe: Amsterdam, Netherlands for $265
- Latin America: Cancún, Mexico for $195
- Middle East: Tbilisi, Georgia for $589
- Oceania: Papeete, French Polynesia for $584
- U.S.: Los Angeles, California for $29
Tips for summer travel:
- Book further in advance
- Travel at the beginning or end of the season (early June or Late August for summer)
- Adjust your price expectations
- Focus on getting to the area of your choice rather than a specific location
- Be flexible on where and when you go
- Use the 24-hour rule (you can cancel a flight and receive a full refund within 24 hours of booking)
- Earn and use points with your airline of choice