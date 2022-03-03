Which blaster toy is best?

Blaster toys are toy guns used to fire harmless play ammunition in ongoing battles around the house and yard. Blaster toys began as bigger and more powerful versions of their squirt gun cousins that have been around for many years. Blaster guns experienced a resurgence in popularity that followed the popularity of paintball as a competitive sport. If you are looking for a safe, non-toxic and environmentally friendly blaster, take a look at the Anstoy Desert Eagle Eco-friendly Gel Ball Blaster.

What to know before you buy a blaster toy

Safety

Blasters that use gel or foam projectiles are made to be harmless. Nonetheless, it is a good idea to always wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from potential damage. Water guns don’t fire projectiles, so they require less caution when playing.

Types of blaster toy ammunition

Water is the only free ammunition used in a blaster toy, but it can be quite effective. Essentially monster squirt guns and soakers, water blaster guns deliver high volumes of water at higher speeds than with squirt guns. Water blasters are made to be easily refillable because, in a water fight, the tank gets emptied quickly.

Gel is an ammunition type that is 95% water. The advantage gels have is that they are packaged inside small, round projectiles the size of a pea and so more closely resemble actual ammunition. Gel blasters fire as many as 300 projectiles a minute over a shooting range of 50-60 feet. The "gellets" (gel pellets) explode as they land on their targets with a satisfying splat. The tiny, soft casing fragments begin to dry right away and the residue and moisture disappear within minutes. Gel blasters use a lot of ammunition very quickly.

Foam is the only reusable ammunition used in blaster toys. Foam blaster toys use projectiles that look like small, soft pellets or large "darts" without points.

What to look for in a quality blaster toy

Capacity

The one who loses most blaster duels is the one who runs out of ammunition first. Look for water blasters with large tanks, gel blasters with big gel ball containers, and foam blasters with lots of reusable projectiles.

Firing speeds

Using blaster guns that need to be pumped before shooting usually means you spend more time loading than shooting. Blaster guns that are battery powered can deliver nearly uninterrupted bursts of gel balls and darts. Some blaster toys have rotating barrels that deliver endless streams of “bullets” until the magazine is empty.

How much you can expect to spend on a blaster toy

Blasters with larger ammunition capacities, automatic firing mechanisms and longer shooting times cost more than basic models. Generally speaking, you will find water blasters from $10-$60, foam blasters from $15-$100 and gel blasters from $40-$120.

Blaster toy FAQ

How much does refill ammo cost for gel blasters and foam blasters?

A. Gel ball ammo costs less than $20 for 50,000 projectiles. Foam darts cost about $10 for a 200 dart refill pack and $20 for 200 rounds of foam bullets.

Can kids get hurt playing with blasters?

A. Unsupervised kids can sometimes play irresponsibly. Younger children should be restricted to playing with water blasters. While gel and foam projectiles are safe, they are still missiles with mass propelled at high speeds. It is always best for everyone to wear safety glasses when shooting at each other.

What’s the best blaster toy to buy?

Top blaster toy

Anstoy Desert Eagle Eco-friendly Gel Ball Blaster

What you need to know: The gel ammunition used in this blaster made for kids ages 12 and up is safe, non-toxic and environmentally friendly.

What you’ll love: The pea-sized gel “bullets” are a polymer made of 90% water. When one of the 700 gel balls loaded into the magazine hits an object, it will explode immediately. Once the gel has dried, the residue disappears completely, without staining clothes or leaving a mess. It comes with 5,000 gel balls, safety glasses and infrared sighting. The battery is rechargeable with the included USB cable.

What you should consider: Different manufacturers use different size get balls, so pay close attention when reordering gel ammunition so you get the proper diameter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blaster toy for the money

Hitop Water Blaster Guns

What you need to know: Pick up this two-pack of 15-inch long water blaster toys and get a soak fight started right away.

What you’ll love: This blaster gun can shoot a stream of water up to 27 feet away. Kids love the design that looks just like the ones they see on TV. This durable blaster toy is made of high-quality, non-toxic ABS plastic. The handle design is easy to grip, even for kids with small hands. The double-capacity tank holds up to 10 ounces of water.

What you should consider: If these water blaster guns are used too roughly, the water will leak out of the tank.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip 32 Blaster

What you need to know: This blaster can hold a whopping 32 foam darts. You can fire the darts from the 16 front-facing barrels, then flip the magazine and fire 16 more.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most menacing-looking blaster toy weapons you will ever encounter. This nearly 2-foot long gun comes with 32 soft and safe Nerf darts. Pull the trigger halfway to fire one dart or unleash two at a time by pulling the trigger all the way back.

What you should consider: Some customers wish there were more foam bullets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

