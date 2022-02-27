Which LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy is best?

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy may not be as popular or heroic as the Avengers, but there’s something lovable about the misfit group of unlikely superheroes. Whether it’s Star Lord’s transformation as a lovable jerk or Drax the Destroyer’s dry sense of humor, the Guardians bring something unique to the Marvel universe. With the power of Lego, these characters’ stories are given even more life.

Out of all the Lego Guardians of the Galaxy sets available, the top choice is the LEGO Marvel Guardians’ Space Battleship Building Kit. This set includes the iconic ship from the most recent Guardians movie, along with the latest lineup of Guardians.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians

When the Guardians were first introduced, the lineup consisted of Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Phyla-Vell, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and Adam Warlock. But in the 2014 film, the lineup no longer included Phyla-Vell or Adam Warlock, but added Gamora, the adopted daughter of Thanos. Each Guardians story has its own set of members and stories, but the overall characters remain the same.

Potential spoilers

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then you may want to be careful about purchasing more recent Lego sets. Some newer sets may reveal surprises that are part of the latest ongoing story, which may be spoilers for viewers still catching up. These may include new locations, characters or plot points.

Other Marvel LEGO sets

The beauty of LEGO sets is that you can mix and match different ones together to create the ultimate setting. One idea is to combine the Guardians of the Galaxy sets with the Avengers sets. You could even recreate famous scenes from the Infinity War or End Game movies.

Ideal for ages 14 and up

As you may know, Lego sets come with a lot of small pieces which can pose choking hazards for small children. The construction of Lego sets can be particularly challenging especially for younger builders, as well. Lego sets are generally recommended for children ages 14 and up.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy

Iconic set pieces and characters

While there are dozens of Lego Guardians of the Galaxy sets out there, you’ll want to focus on the ones that either draw straight from the movies or depict the team in all its glory. While you can buy individual characters, nothing beats having a whole set of your favorite characters. Sets featuring the Guardians’ ship are particularly great for play and display.

Number of pieces

More pieces don’t necessarily mean a better Lego set, though they are often bigger and more detailed. More pieces also mean more durable builds overall. That’s not to say that smaller sets with fewer pieces aren’t worth buying, as they are perfect as small decorations on a desk or shelf.

Additional accessories and features

There are a number of Lego Guardians of the Galaxy sets that add extra fun to your existing collection by offering cool weapons and accessories, like Rocket’s blaster or Star-Lord’s guns. Some sets may also have special rotating stands to better show off your builds.

Secret areas and moving parts

Not all Lego sets are static. You can find special builds that have functioning pieces, such as movable wings, flailing tentacles on a monster, or secret compartments that reveal weapons and tools. These add up to a more immersive experience for the builder.

How much you can expect to spend on LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy

On the lower end of Lego Guardians of the Galaxy sets, expect to pay around $15 for simple builds or standalone characters. On the higher end, expect to pay up to $200 for complex builds with more figurines included.

LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy FAQ

Why do some figurines look different in other sets?

A. This is because the characters undergo changes during each movie. For instance, you may notice that some costumes or weapons are exclusive to certain sets because of redesigns in a particular film.

What are the LEGO designs based on?

A. While there is a “Guardians of the Galaxy” comic series, TV show and even an upcoming video game, the Lego sets are based on the most recent films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What are the best LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy sets to buy?

Top LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy

LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ Ship 76193 Space Battleship Building Kit

What you need to know: This lego set includes all of the most iconic elements from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, including six Minifigures and their legendary ship.

What you’ll love: This set includes a rotating display for the spaceship, as well as secret rooms and areas to explore.

What you should consider: The Guardians in this set are from the most recent iteration after “Avengers: End Game.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy for the money

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Thor’s Weapon Quest 76102 Building Kit

What you need to know: With an escape pod and three Infinity War figurines, this set features one of the most iconic scenes from Infinity War and End Game.

What you’ll love: The escape pod has a lot of detail, including an opening cockpit, two stud shooters and a detachable roof.

What you should consider: This set only features Groot and Rocket from the Guardians.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Guardians of the Galaxy The Milano

What you need to know: This mini-set is a more simple, more affordable build of the classic Milano spaceship.

What you’ll love: With only 64 pieces, this is a very easy build, even for younger children.

What you should consider: This set features the iconic spaceship, but doesn’t come with Guardians figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

