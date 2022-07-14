Which Minecraft gift for kids is best?

Minecraft is a wildly popular sandbox game that puts players in control of a blocky character named Steve or Alex and allows them to collect resources, craft items and way more. If you have a child or grandchild who loves video games, chances are pretty good they enjoy playing Minecraft. When buying a Minecraft gift for kids, it can be helpful to read up on the most popular characters from the game, as well as the most popular Minecraft products.

Popular Minecraft characters

Enderman : Endermen are creepy enemies that won't attack the player unless provoked. They can teleport, making them tricky to defeat.

Iron Golem: Iron Golems are large neutral characters a player can create to defend players and villagers. These characters can be built with four iron pieces and a pumpkin, carved pumpkin or jack-o-lantern, and often offer players and villagers poppies as a sign of friendship.

Best Minecraft gifts for children

Jada Toys Minecraft Dungeons Nano Metalfigs

These durable little figurines are perfect for pretend play or display. Each one fits into the palm of your hand, features a solid paint job and is sturdy enough not to break. The Jada Toys Nano Metalfigs set comes with popular characters such as a Creeper, an Enderman and an Iron Golem. Although some users found the paint began to wear off after a year or so, most didn’t run into any issues, and your child will love that they get 20 figures in the set.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition

If your child enjoys playing the original Minecraft game, they’ll surely get a kick out of this dungeon-crawling spinoff game. Minecraft Dungeons allows kids to journey through dungeons by themselves or with up to three friends. Character stats are primarily based on the armor and items collected throughout the game, meaning your child has plenty of opportunities to change their playstyle as they go. Some users didn’t like that the game often didn’t play at 30 frames per second, but children aren’t likely to notice. The Hero Edition of the game starts the player with two unique skins, a pet chicken, a hero cape and two DLCs that contain even more levels for your child to enjoy.

Sold by Amazon

LEGO Minecraft The Pillager Outpost Playset

This playset is ideal for children who love LEGO and Minecraft. With the Pillager Outpost Playset, kids can build a unique scene that allows them to rescue an Iron Golem by blasting open its cage. The set comes in three different sections, so kids can easily reimagine the scene and come up with their own fun adventures. In addition to the Iron Golem, this set contains three other buildable characters, including the sheep and the Vindicator.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Minecraft Potion Bottle Color-Changing LED Lamp

This pixelated potion bottle night light makes an excellent display piece. Children can cycle through the bottle’s eight colors and pretend to drink potions or use it as a lamp. Some users seem to have received defective lamps, but it is a rare occurrence and returns are easy within 30 days of purchase.

Sold by Amazon

Ravensburger Minecraft: Builders & Biomes Strategy Board Game

This board game gives children a great way to enjoy Minecraft without looking at a screen. Builders & Biomes may seem complicated at first, but your child will get the hang of it after one or two playthroughs. In this game, kids mine resources, defeat mobs and defend themselves from zombies, just like in the video game. Children have four different playable characters in the Minecraft board game, including Steve and Alex.

Sold by Amazon

