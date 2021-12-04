The best high-end gifts for dads

The average person was expected to spend $174 on a Father’s Day gift in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation.

Which high-end gifts for dads are best?

Want to express your heartfelt appreciation for your dad or another father figure, but are struggling to come up with ideas? You’re not alone. Shopping for dads can be hard, but don’t despair. With a little creativity, you can find a gift to wow any father figure.

Popular high-end gift categories for dads

High-tech gifts for dads

What dad doesn’t love gadgets and other high-tech gizmos? Remote-controlled drones, 3D printers and programmable robot kits may hold a certain appeal to cerebral fathers, but given their typically high price point, there’s a good chance dad has never bothered to check these things out. These are the kind of gifts dad won’t know he loves until he gets one.

Fashionable gifts for dads

Almost all dads yearn to feel cool, and there are endless fashion accessories to help them do that. From buttery-smooth leather wallets to exotic metal jewelry to the latest hypebeast sneaker, fathers are looking for luxurious adornments or rare articles of clothing that can set them apart from the crowd.

Sports-related gifts for dads

Whether it’s watching or competing, many dads are into sports. Golf clubs, fishing rods and signed jerseys are popular choices.

Toy gifts for dads

For the mechanically inclined, an advanced LEGO set might be the ticket. For fans of superheroes, sci-fi, video games and Japanese animation, hyper-realistic action figures or virtual reality game systems might be more appropriate.

Car gifts for dads

If your father is really into his wheels, there’s no end to the specialty tools, accessories and premium knickknacks you can buy. There are the obvious choices, like rims, ground effects kits, subwoofers and chromed-out engine parts. But also don’t forget dash cameras, racing seats and LED headlight kits.

Practical gifts for dads

Some dads are just all business, and for that type, a practical gift makes the most sense. You can’t go wrong with well-constructed tools, like a wood lathe or a table saw. Another good option is a super-powerful torchlight, which is basically an extra-bright, extra-durable flashlight.

10 best high-end gifts for dads

A highly desirable pair of sneakers

Nike Dunk Lows

This is the “it” sneaker of the moment, coming in a dizzying array of colors and materials. They also retain their value, even after being worn, with some styles reselling for three or four times their retail price. They can run a little small, so consider going up a half size.

A challenging (but really cool) LEGO set

LEGO Ideas Grand Piano

An advanced-level LEGO set, the Ideas Grand Piano boasts a 25-key keyboard and is actually playable. At 3,662 pieces, it will take dad at least a few hours to complete. It also looks highly realistic.

A top-of-the-line 3D printer

Dremel DigiLab 3D45 3D Printer

Incredibly reliable, the Dremel DigiLab 3D45 is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to print large and detailed models. Durable and dependable, it prints with four types of filaments and sports a large touch display.

A ridiculously bright flashlight

Imalent MS18 Brightest Flashlight 100,000 Lumens

The biggest and brightest Imalent flashlight on the market, the rechargeable MS18W can light up a distance of up to 1,350 meters.

A very unique ring

Tungsten, Koa Wood and Meteorite Ring

This artisan, handcrafted ring is inlaid with an arrow, Koa wood and imitation meteorite pieces. It’s ultra-durable in a tungsten frame that will never rust, fade or tarnish.

An easy-to-use drone

DJI Air 2s

This drone takes impressive shots from any angle and is simple to use, even for a beginner drone pilot. It has a maximum range of 7.5 miles and a top speed of 42.5 miles per hour.

The ultimate action figure

Movie Masterpiece Batman vs Superman / Justice of birth Armored Batman

This action figure by Hot Toys looks exactly like Ben Affleck’s Batman from the 2016 movie “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Standing nearly 14-inches tall and weighing nearly four pounds, this one-sixth scale action figure is fully articulated and ready to fight crime.

A versatile set of golf clubs

Callaway Strata Men’s 2019 Ultimate 16-Piece Complete Set

This is a good set of clubs for novices, casual players and experienced golfers. The titanium driver offers plenty of power and the irons have a forgiving design that allows for better ball control.

A high-tech dash camera

Vantrue N2S 4K Uber Dual Dash Cam with GPS

This dual dash camera records in super QHD video in both the front and cabin at the same time. It features night vision and infrared light technology. It also includes external GPS, which allows you to playback videos with the corresponding route, speed and location on Google Maps.

A powerful lathe

Powermatic 3520C 35″x20″ Lathe

This powerful lathe is best for woodturners who are ready to tackle large projects. It has a digital display and a variable speed motor, and it’s relatively easy to set up for a lathe that weighs more than 700 pounds.

