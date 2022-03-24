SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Stars (an affiliate of the Utah Jazz) announced that they will be wearing new throwback uniforms, inspired by the Utah Stars’ jerseys from the 1970s.

Utah’s first professional basketball franchise started back in 1970 and won their first ABA (American Basketball Association) Championship in 1971. The unique throwback game will take place on April 1 and April 2. Tip-off begins at 7 p.m. at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake.

(Courtesy of SLC Stars)

“Professional basketball has long been part of Utah’s identity, and we want to be able to show our appreciation and honor the great teams and players from that Utah Stars era,” said Salt Lake City Stars president Jonathan Rinehart. “It is a privilege to wear their throwback uniforms and call attention to the achievements of those original Utah Stars, whose players included greats like Ron Boone, Moses Malone and Zelmo Beaty.”

In addition to the excitement of the throwback look, Vivint arena will be putting on a STEM-inspired halftime show. This will include in-game trivia, giveaways, and activities centered around science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Tickets for the game can be found at slcstars.com or by phone (via call or text at (801) 325-STAR (7827)