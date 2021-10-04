Google buys land in Eagle Mountain for potential data center

FILE – This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such remuneration agreements, a minister said on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

EAGLE MOUNTAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Tech giant Google has acquired land in Eagle Mountain City. The land is being considered as a site for a potential future data center.

City officials say if the development plans proceed as planned, this new addition will create jobs and put a spotlight on Eagle Mountain City as a destination for future tech companies’ investment consideration.

“Google choosing Eagle Mountain is a testament to the strength of our workforce and economy,”

said Mayor Tom Westmoreland. “We hope they decide to build here and look forward to

partnering with them in the future.”

Eagle Mountain City isn’t a stranger to giant tech firms calling it home — social media company Facebook bought land and announced plans to develop a data center in the city back in 2018.

That project represented a $750 million investment into the city. The data center officially started serving traffic earlier this year in July 2021, allowing billions of users to better connect while using the social media platform.

The building is still being finished at this time, but once the Eagle Mountain Data Center is fully built, Facebook reports it will represent an investment of more than $1 billion in the state of Utah and support more than 200 jobs.

The Eagle Mountain Facebook Data Center is powered by 100% net-new renewable energy through utilization of Rocky Mountain Power’s available renewable energy tariffs, officials at Eagle Mountain City said.

“Eagle Mountain City partnered with Utah County, Alpine School District, Unified Fire Service

Area, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District and the Economic Development Corporation

of Utah to lay the foundation for the company [Google] to consider developing the site based on their internal timelines.”

City officials are hopeful that Google will develop a data center with this new land acquisition.

“It will create jobs and continue making Eagle Mountain a leader in attracting investment from

some of the world’s most recognizable brands,” officials say.