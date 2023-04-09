Which double leash is best?

Walking two dogs at once can be a demanding experience, especially if they both love to explore. While a double leash isn’t a catch-all problem solver for every pair of dogs, it can lead to a smoother, more enjoyable experience for you and your furry friends.

The best double leash is the Pet Fit For Life Premium Dual Dog Leash. You can adjust the length, and the soft foam rubber handle offers a comfortable walking experience for everyone.

What to know before you buy a double leash

Double leash types

There are two types of double leashes.

One-piece leashes use one handle connected to a single strip of leash that eventually splits into two leashes. These are good for dogs that like to walk a bit apart from each other to give them more space to roam.

Length

Dog leashes, double or otherwise, come in many lengths, ranging from 3 feet to 25 feet. The average dog leash is 6 feet long.

The best leash length combines your preferences, your dog’s needs and any legal requirement. You may prefer a long leash so your dog can meander, but you may need a short leash to maintain control of a hyperactive dog.

Legal requirements vary based on your location. Most parks in the United States require dogs to be on a 6-foot leash unless you’re in an off-leash area. However, in Italy, there’s a countrywide law that states leashes cannot exceed 1.5 meters, which is about 4.92 feet.

What’s included

Some double leashes include extra goodies. The most common feature is a dog poop bag holder that you can attach to your leash so you don’t forget to bring bags with you. Other inclusions might be training clickers or even collapsible dog bowls.

What to look for in a quality double leash

Bungee

Some double leashes have a bit of stretch or bungee cord in them. That way, your dog can pull a bit on the leash without you getting dragged forward.

Reflective strips

Some double leashes have reflective strips stitched into them to make walking at night safer. If you do walk at night, remember to put a reflective harness on your dog and wear a reflective vest yourself.

How much you can expect to spend on a double leash

Double leashes cost $10 to $30. Most cost $15 to $25, with the less expensive ones being couplers or short leashes. The longest leashes cost the most.

Double leash FAQ

Can I train two dogs at once with a double leash?

A. Possibly, but it’s discouraged. Dogs need to be trained individually to avoid confusion. For example, if one dog understands a command but the other doesn’t, the dogs may become confused as to what behavior earns praise. This will cause both dogs to become stressed, since they won’t understand what they should be doing.

Are double leashes safe?

A. Yes. There are some situations where one or both dogs are hyperactive or don’t listen to commands, which may not be safe. This just means double leashes work best on calm dogs or dogs that listen to commands.

Do I have to use harnesses with a double leash?

A. That depends on your dogs. If either dog tends to pull during your walks, you should use harnesses. If it pulls hard enough, a collar can crush its throat and cause severe, potentially long-term or even fatal damage. Unless both dogs are calm and well trained, you should use a harness.

What’s the best double leash to buy?

Top double leash

Pet Fit For Life Premium Dual Dog Leash

What you need to know: This double leash offers stretch and security, making it comfortable for everyone involved.

What you’ll love: The bungee tethers stretch out enough to let your dogs roam without pulling you with them. The handle attaches either to a ring on the back of the leash for a 64-inch length or a ring halfway down for a 34-inch length.

What you should consider: Those with small hands may find the leash handle too bulky for comfort. You can find replacement handles online, though not from this manufacturer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top double leash for the money

Caldwell’s Pet Supply Co. No Tangle Dog Leash Coupler

What you need to know: This is a great budget coupler for well-trained dogs.

What you’ll love: You can adjust the lengths of each end between 14.5 and 24.5 inches, which helps account for walking different breeds. It has reflective stitching for safe nighttime walks, and your leash attaches to a heavy-duty swivel.

What you should consider: Those with small dogs reported it to be too big for them. If one of the dogs takes off, the other dog will get jerked along.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

U-Pick Dual Dog Leash

What you need to know: This double dog leash has many features that make for a pleasant walk.

What you’ll love: It comes in two sizes: one for dogs 35 pounds and lighter, and one for dogs between 25 and 150 pounds. It has a bungee cord in each leash, and it includes a bag holder and a training clicker.

What you should consider: The stretch of the bungee makes it harder to control dogs, especially if you’re trying to pull them away from something.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

