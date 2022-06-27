Which dry erase board is best?

Dry erase boards are versatile blank slates used in classrooms, offices and homes. They’re regarded by many as the ideal brainstorming space, doodling area or personal organizer.

Dry erase boards are available in several sizes, including small boards for personal use and sprawling, 6-foot boards seen in classrooms and conference rooms. The Lockways Magnetic Dry Erase Board is a popular midsize option that has a smooth, scratch-resistant surface.

What to know before you buy a dry erase board

Size

There’s no standard size for dry erase boards, which is why most people simply select one based on their available wall space. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from various sizes:

Small dry erase boards measure between 6 by 6 inches and 24 by 12 inches. They’re suitable for personal use, homework practice and signage.

Midsize dry erase boards measure between 3 by 4 feet and 8 by 4 feet. These boards are used most often in offices and restaurants, and sometimes, they’re used as secondary boards in classrooms.

Large dry erase boards have sprawling designs that may be as large as 16 by 4 feet. They offer the largest surface area, making them popular for classrooms and conference rooms.

Marker tip variety

Dry erase boards offer a seamless write-and-wipe experience and a few tip varieties are available. However, it’s common to invest in more than one marker to cover all your whiteboard needs. Fine-tip dry erase markers, for example, are often used for more detailed writing or drawing. Markers with thicker tips, including round and chiseled varieties, typically are used on large whiteboards.

Blank vs. marked dry erase boards

The majority of dry erase boards are blank but some are marked with lines or grids. Blank boards allow for free, uninhibited writing and designing. However, it can be challenging to write in a straight line on them. Dry erase boards with lines are used for specific tasks, such as scheduling. Unfortunately, these boards aren’t ideal if you would like to customize them further or need flexible writing space.

What to look for in a quality dry erase board

Board materials

Melamine: Entry-level dry erase boards are made with melamine, an affordable and lightweight material. While they cover many basic needs, they’re not as durable as porcelain or glass dry erase boards. They’re also prone to staining or ghosting.

Porcelain: Porcelain dry erase boards are well-received for their durable, low-maintenance designs. Besides being scratch and dent resistant, their less-porous surfaces are less likely to ghost. However, porcelain dry erase boards are heavy and require special mounting components.

Glass: The best-quality dry erase boards are made of glass. They have streak-free finishes that are more ghosting resistant than porcelain. They’re available in several colors and mounting styles, making them a contemporary option.

Magnetism

Some melamine dry erase boards have magnetic backings but many affordable ones lack this feature. For instance, porcelain boards have magnetic steel backings. Glass boards, on the other hand, are only magnetic when they’re coated with a magnetized layer.

Kickstands

Not all dry erase boards are wall-mounted. Smaller whiteboards intended for tabletop use may have kickstands or legs with adjustable tilt. Those attached to portable frames, including several midsize boards, are attached to wheeled bases. They may have adjustable features as well, including tilt, height or dual-sided designs.

Accessories

Deluxe dry erase boards come with accessories, including dry erase markers, marker racks, erasers, magnets or stickers. Better-quality boards include premium brand-name accessories, while inexpensive boards include lower-quality accessories from lesser-known brands.

How much you can expect to spend on a dry erase board

Small dry erase boards cost $25 and below, whereas midsize boards closer to 3 feet long are $30-$60. Large dry erase boards, including classroom-style designs, may cost $100-$400, depending on their construction quality.

Dry erase board FAQ

Does it matter how glossy a dry erase board is?

A. While a bright, glossy board may have curb appeal, a high-gloss finish may create glare. Unfortunately, this could make the board difficult to read, especially from a distance. Instead, many people opt for dry erase boards with satin or low-gloss finishes.

Should you buy a frameless dry erase board?

A. Frameless boards have a contemporary aesthetic many people appreciate. It’s also to connect multiple boards together to create one large board. However, without a frame, it’s easy for markers to trial off the board and end up on walls.

What’s the best dry erase board to buy?

Top dry erase board

Lockways Magnetic Dry Erase Board

What you need to know: This classic design is popular for office and classroom use.

What you’ll love: The whiteboard has a slender silver frame that maximizes the writable area. It has a smooth, scratch-resistant coating that resists dry erase marker ghosting. A detachable marker tray is included.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews regarding how easy it is to wipe off dry erase markings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dry erase board for the money

Yuc Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet

What you need to know: This magnetic dry erase sheet often ends up on refrigerators and is used for grocery lists or meal planning.

What you’ll love: At 17 by 11 inches and larger, the whiteboard offers plenty of room for writing, especially when using the fine-tipped dry erase markers included in the package. The frameless, no-crease design has a fresh, clean aesthetic.

What you should consider: The included markers aren’t of great quality and many people had to purchase new ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Greenke Small Dry Erase Whiteboard

What you need to know: Compact and convenient, this tabletop dry erase board is popular for homework, distance learning and tutoring.

What you’ll love: The dry erase board, a double-sided design, has a locking kickstand with a pinch-free mechanism. The surface has a soft, white glossy finish that won’t create glare. Its portable design makes it perfect for on-the-go studying.

What you should consider: At 10 by 10 inches, it doesn’t offer the sprawling writing space of other dry erase boards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

