St. Patrick’s Day is observed every year on March 17 to celebrate Irish culture. It’s fun and festive, and you don’t have to be Irish to take part.

If you’re looking for a fun craft kids can do to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, you have options. Popular imagery associated with the date includes the shamrock, harps, leprechauns, the Celtic knot, celebratory parades and, most notably, the color green. Whether you want to DIY it or go with a craft kit, there’s something for everyone this St. Patrick’s Day.

In this article: Tru-Ray Construction Paper, School Smart Pointed Tip Student Scissors and Gorilla Kids Disappearing Purple Glue Sticks.

St. Patrick’s Day banner kit

Ohome St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Poster

This St. Patrick’s Day-themed poster measures 72 by 30 inches and features many fun designs, from leprechauns and pots of gold to shamrocks and musical notes. Neither crayons nor colored pencils are included.

St. Patrick’s Day suncatcher kit

Vhale Suncatcher Kit

This set has everything you need to make three St. Patrick’s Day suncatchers. It comes with tissue paper and templates for making a shamrock, pot of gold and leprechaun hat.

St. Patrick’s Day wreath kit

Winlyn St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Wreath Sign (12-Pack)

Host the perfect St. Patrick’s Day party with this wreath-making kit for 12 children. It includes self-adhesive foam, stickers and wall hooks so kids can decorate and display their own wreaths.

DIY shamrock

A shamrock, also known as a three-leaf clover, is one of the most recognizable symbols associated with St. Patrick’s Day. Handmade paper shamrocks are a great last-minute crafting idea and can be constructed easily using simple materials.

If you’ve never made a 3D shamrock before, outlined patterns are easy to find free online. Trace that pattern or draw it freehand on a piece of construction paper or felt. Next, glue or tape the edges together for the 3D effect. Remember that felt requires more time to dry than construction paper.

Make as few or as many shamrocks as you want. Once you’re done, you can display the shamrocks as they are or incorporate them into new crafting endeavors. Add a magnetic strip to the back to make a magnet or glue the shamrocks onto handmade picture frames or crowns for a festive look.

What you need to make a shamrock

Printed outline.

Green construction paper or felt.

Scissors.

Glue or tape.

Magnetic strip (optional).

DIY leprechaun hat pencil holder

This pen holder is designed to look like a green leprechaun hat with a classic black and gold buckle across the edge. It’s simple to assemble, and several types of materials work well.

The first thing you need is an empty toilet paper roll. This is going to function as the framework for the pencil holder. Decorate the outside by wrapping construction paper, felt or foam around the tube. Glue the wrapping in place and make sure it dries well so nothing comes loose.

Add the buckle by cutting out a strip of black material and a square of gold for the buckle. If you are using construction paper and don’t have a lot of colors, use a green piece of paper and draw the strap and buckle on with markers.

The pencil holder will be held upright by the hat brim at the bottom. For the brim, cut out a circular piece of foam, felt or construction paper about an inch wider than the bottom of the toilet paper tube. Trace the bottom of the tube with glue and press it down in the center of the circle. Make sure you hold it there firmly for a few seconds until it stands on its own. Then you can use it.

What you need to make a leprechaun hat pencil holder

Empty toilet paper roll (or empty paper towel roll cut to size).

(or empty paper towel roll cut to size). Construction paper, felt or foam.

Scissors.

Glue

Markers (optional).

St. Patrick’s Day craft supplies

Tru-Ray Construction Paper

This pack has 50 pieces of heavyweight 9- by 12-inch construction paper. It’s fade-resistant and features 10 colors.

Better Office Products Foam Sheets

Each sheet in this foam pack measures 5.5 by 8.5 inches in size. It’s easy to cut and includes 20 vivid colors.

Juvale Felt Fabric Sheets

This set has 50 sheets of 8- by 8-inch polyester felt. There are 25 spring-themed colors.

School Smart Pointed Tip Student Scissors

These 6-inch scissors have a soft inner grip and stoppers at the end for easy cutting. The design accommodates both left- and right-handed users.

Gorilla Kids Disappearing Purple Glue Sticks

The glue from this stick goes on purple and dries clear for easy use. It’s nontoxic, washable and can be applied to a variety of surfaces, including construction paper, wood, cardstock and fabric.

Scotch Transparent Tape

You get over 12 yards of crystal clear tape on this roll. It has a glossy finish and is completely see-through.

Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Markers

There are 40 kid-sized markers in this set. The colors are nontoxic and washable for mess-free use.

Dowling Magnets Store Adhesive Magnet Tape

This lightweight adhesive magnet tape works just like a regular tape dispenser. Tear off the size you want and affix it to photographs or paper to create a brand-new custom kitchen magnet.

