Where to get late night food in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If New York is the city that never sleeps, Salt Lake City may as well be the sleepy city. With most restaurants closing around 9, even on weekends, it can be hard to find late-night eats, especially if you’re not in the mood for fast food. However, our city does boast a delicious late-night food scene; you just need to know where to look.

If you’re over 21

Finding late-night food is considerably easier when you’re over 21. Salt Lake City is home to a plethora of craft breweries, bars, and pubs, most of which boast delicious menus of filling, home-cooked grub.

Purgatory Bar 62 E 700 S, Salt Lake City

With a trendy atmosphere and a central location, Purgatory Bar is an excellent choice for a more elegant take on late-night food. The menu features a variety of Asian-inspired dishes like pan-fried Udon noodles and pork belly bao, in addition to more typical bar food, like a patty melt or buffalo fries. Purgatory Bar serves dinner until midnight on Tuesday-Saturday, and until 11 on Sunday. They are closed on Monday.

Lucky 13 135 W 1300 S, Salt Lake City

If you’re in the mood for a hearty meal, look no further. Lucky 13 serves imaginative burgers in a charmingly divey setting – and boasts a lengthy menu of craft and domestic brews to boot. Lucky 13 is open until 10 p.m. on Sunday – Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Whiskey Street 323 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Located in the heart of downtown, Whiskey Street is the perfect option if you’re looking for a craft cocktail to accompany your meal. The dimly lit, atmospheric establishment has a diverse menu, with options ranging from a decadent New York steak au poivre to a light and refreshing salt-roasted beet salad. Whiskey Street is open until 1 a.m., seven days a week.

Hopkins Brewing Company 1048 E 2100 S

Sugarhouse’s Hopkins Brewing Company combines house-made craft beer with made-from-scratch food for a homey, local vibe. The eclectic menu features items like carne asada tacos, avocado toast, and wings, and with kombucha, soda, ciders, and seltzers also available, there’s truly something for everyone. Dining at Hopkins is available until 10 p.m. on Sunday – Tuesday, and until 11 p.m. on Wednesday – Saturday.

If you’re under 21

Because the majority of late-night restaurant options in Salt Lake City double as bars, pubs, or breweries, being under 21 presents its own set of issues for finding nighttime food. However, Salt Lake is not short on dining options for under 21 crowd, either.

Arempas 350 S State St, Salt Lake City

This casual eatery specializes in arepas, a traditional Venezuelan sandwich. Located in downtown Salt Lake, Arempas is a local favorite and a great option for affordable, delicious, and authentic late-night grub. Arempas is open until 10 p.m. on Monday – Wednesday, until midnight on Thursday, and until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays. They are closed on Sunday.

Tacos Don Rafa 900 S State Street, Salt Lake City

Located on the corner of 900 S and State Street, this taco truck might not look like much, but the authentic, flavorful, and affordable options are sure to satisfy. The menu features tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, with a choice of a classic Mexican meat options like carne asada, in addition to authentic meats like cabeza and lengua. Tacos Don Rafa is open until 11:45 pm seven days a week.

Dee’s Family Restaurant 2104 S 700 E #1829, Salt Lake City 2085 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City 4710 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville

Dee’s is a Salt Lake classic. The restaurant serves standard diner fare, with options like omelets, burgers, and breakfast combination plates. Dee’s has multiple locations across the valley and is open until 11 p.m. on Sunday– Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Gourmandise 250 South 300 East, Salt Lake City 725 E 12300 S, Draper

With locations in both Salt Lake City and Draper, Gourmandise offers a full French bistro menu in addition to a display case stocked with decadent baked goods. Whether you’re looking for a full meal or a midnight snack, Gourmandise is sure to satisfy. The Salt Lake City Gourmandise location is open until 10 p.m. on Monday – Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Draper location closes one hour earlier.