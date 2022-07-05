You’ll get the smoothest and most pleasant texture by mixing your protein powder in a blender rather than a shaker.

Which vegan protein powder is best?

With the popularity of plant-based diets booming, the time for stereotypes about weak or sickly vegans is over. Vegan protein powder is perfect for gym-goers and those looking to build muscle.

Plant-based protein powders can use a variety of protein sources and come in many flavors. Whether you follow a vegan diet or have experienced unpleasant digestive issues from whey protein in the past, you have plenty of options to choose from.

What is vegan protein powder?

While non-vegan protein powder is usually made with whey from milk, vegan protein powder is made from plant-based protein sources. It’s a great alternative to dairy-based powders for vegans, those who are lactose intolerant or anyone who simply doesn’t get on well with whey protein. Common protein sources include pea, soy, brown rice and hemp, but most contain a blend of several proteins.

Soy protein: Not only is soy a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, it’s also extremely protein dense.

Pea protein: Peas are almost as protein-dense as soy, so pea protein is a great choice for anyone intolerant to soy. However, it can have a grainy texture if it isn't mixed well.

Brown rice protein: With the starch extracted, brown rice is an excellent source of protein. That said, it's best in a blend with other protein sources as it contains just one amino acid.

Hemp protein: Hemp contains an impressive 20 amino acids, including all nine essential ones. What's more, it's rich in omega 3 and 6.

Vegan protein powder flavors

Like whey-based protein powders, vegan versions come in a wide range of flavors. Chocolate and vanilla are two of the most common options, but you’ll also find flavors such as berry, tropical fruits, chai and birthday cake. You can also buy unflavored protein powder, which is great if you like to flavor your own protein shakes or blend protein powder into smoothies.

Vegan protein powder with less than 25 grams of protein per serving

Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein Powder

Made from a blend of raw, organic protein sources, this is a great choice for anyone health-conscious. It contains 22 grams of protein per serving and is available in chocolate, vanilla, vanilla chai and unflavored versions.

Vega Protein Made Simple

With just four to eight ingredients (depending on which flavor you choose), this is a simple protein powder. It’s great for people who don’t like consuming things with long ingredient lists. It contains no gums and no stevia.

Isopure Vegan Protein Powder

This plant-based protein powder is made from a blend of pea and brown rice protein with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. It’s chocolate flavored and boasts 20 grams of protein in a serving.

Kos Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Certified USDA organic, this is the perfect protein powder for people who prefer to eat organic where possible. The vanilla flavor is pleasant and not too sweet, and the blend of added vitamins and minerals boosts its nutritional value.

Ghost Vegan Protein Powder

If you’re sick of basic flavors, this might be the protein powder for you. This one comes in chocolate cereal milk, peanut butter cereal milk, pancake batter and banana pancake batter flavors. Each serving contains 20 grams of protein.

Orgain Plant-Based Protein Powder Plus Oatmilk

Alongside its blend of organic pea and brown rice protein, it contains oat milk powder for a creamier shake. It’s certified organic and contains 20 grams of protein in each serving.

Vegan protein powder with more than 25 grams of protein per serving

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder

With 30 grams of protein per serving, this is a great powder for those looking for serious gains. You can choose from chocolate, mocha and peanut butter flavors. Its protein comes from a blend containing pea, pumpkin seed and sunflower seed protein.

Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

This USDA-certified organic protein powder is made for athletes and serious gym-goers, with 30 grams of protein per serving. It contains more than five grams of BCAA amino acids, glutamine and glutamic acid for post-workout recovery.

Puris Pantry Organic Pea Protein Powder

Since it’s nothing but pure, unflavored pea protein, this is perfect for people who want to keep this simple or create their own protein shakes. It contains 27 grams of protein per serving.

Orgain Chocolate Sport Plant-Based Protein Powder

Thanks to its protein blend of pea, brown rice and chia seed proteins, you’ll get an impressive 30 grams of protein in every serving. It’s USDA-certified organic and contains an array of healthy ingredients, including ginger, turmeric and a fruit and vegetable blend.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



