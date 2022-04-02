The best Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker

When it’s time to beat the summer heat and caffeinate, iced coffee is a drink that satisfies. But if you don’t have the time to pop into your local coffee shop, you can make your own iced coffee from your kitchen.

Mr. Coffee is a trusted name brand that quickly comes to mind for hot brewed drip, but what about iced coffee? It turns out that the brand offers a few options for making the delicious cold beverage at home, which could save you money in the long run.

How is iced coffee made?

Cold brew coffee has become fairly popular in the last few years, but iced coffee is a tried-and-true beverage that is easier and a lot quicker to make. It’s not as simple as just cooling hot coffee over time or in the refrigerator. While room temperature or refrigerated coffee tastes adequate over ice, it oxidizes quickly, losing flavor and becoming bland or bitter. That leaves you with two choices: cold brew or brewed iced coffee.

Cold brew involves steeping coffee grounds for an extended period. You make iced coffee by brewing higher-concentrated coffee before cooling and diluting with ice. The resulting iced coffee is lighter and more acidic than cold brew, less caffeinated and a milder and brighter cup. You can use most drip methods to make Iced coffee, including pour-over. Still, recently many coffee companies like Mr. Coffee have unveiled automatic iced coffee makers that make the task even more accessible.

What to consider when choosing a Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker

Volume

First and foremost, you should consider how much iced coffee you want to make at a time. Mr. Coffee offers two types of iced coffee makers: the single-cup brewer and the two-in-one iced tea and coffee batch brewer. If you’re only making iced coffee for yourself, consider the single-cup model. If you need to make enough for yourself and your family or friends, then a batch-brewer is your best bet.

Size and color

Your iced coffee maker needs to fit into your kitchen physically and if possible, aesthetically. Mr. Coffee’s single-cup brewer comes in a few colors other than the standard-issue black, including “cool grey” and “warm burgundy.” It’s also a slender machine, making it an easy fit for most counters with outlet access. Batch iced coffee makers tend to take up more space, meaning you may want to store it between infrequent uses.

Functionality

It’s always beneficial when a product has more than one use, and with a single-serve Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker, it’s designed solely for that purpose. On the other hand, the company’s batch brewer, designed with iced tea in mind, actually doubles as an iced coffee brewer as well.

Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker features

The Mr. Coffee Single-Cup Iced Coffee Maker comes with a few valuable accessories, including a mesh filter, grounds scoop and double-wall insulated, BPA-free reusable tumbler. The machine is designed to brew iced coffee directly into the tumbler, making your iced coffee easy to take on the go. Similarly, the two-in-one batch brewer comes with a reusable mesh filter and glass pitcher, but it also features variable strength settings for bolder, more concentrated brews. It also features advanced water filtration that claims to eliminate up to 97% of chlorine and other substances found in tap water.

The final verdict

If you want to enjoy a single cup of iced coffee, the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker is a great purchase. The two-in-one iced tea and coffee maker is excellent for its versatility but is still better suited for tea. For larger batches, you’re better off investing in a solid cold brew maker.

Other top iced coffee makers

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

This is a dual-purpose brewer from another respected kitchen brand, but one that doesn’t immediately bring coffee to mind. It makes fresh iced coffee in 10-15 minutes using lower temperature water, a process that is much faster than regular cold brew. It also features five different brew settings, making it a versatile machine worth the extra investment.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker

This hybrid cold brew and iced coffee maker used a combination of technologies to make up to seven cups at a time. The brewer features three strength options, including mild, medium and bold, providing the user with every brew option.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker with Iced Coffee Capability

This Keurig machine doubles as an iced coffee maker for K-Cup coffee fans, opening up a world of flavor possibilities. The downside is dilution since it uses hot water to brew the pod and requires the user to ice the drink.

Sold by Amazon

De’Longhi 3-in-1 Specialty Brewer

Another multi-functional model, this brewer features high-quality regular drip, pour-over and iced coffee that connoisseurs and coffee novices can all enjoy. It’s the best of both hot and cold worlds and capable of brewing eight cups at a time.

Sold by Wayfair

HyperChiller HC2 Beverage Cooler

This is an excellent option for making iced coffee using your existing hot drip coffee maker. Simply freeze water in its patented chambers before using it to shake your coffee and other beverages to a perfectly chilled temperature without dilution.

Sold by Amazon

Braun MultiServe Machine 7

With programmable brew sizes and strengths, this Braun all-purpose brewer delivers hot or cold coffee in a matter of minutes. With its ExactBrew technology, this maker customizes temperature, water flow and speed for each setting. The downside is the price tag.

Sold by Amazon

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews.

