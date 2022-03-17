Dustbuster review

There are a variety of powerful and efficient vacuum cleaners on the market, each capable of tackling the biggest messes. But you don’t always need a large piece of cleaning equipment to take quick action against small spills or clean up the occasional clump of pet hair. To help with small messes around the home or in the car, Black and Decker makes a line of lightweight, handheld vacuums called Dustbusters.

We decided to try out one of the Black and Decker handheld vacuum models, the Dustbuster CHV1410L, to see how it performs. It claims to be lightweight and portable with an ergonomic design and promises to easily tackle messes on any surface. After thorough hands-on testing, here’s what we found.

Testing the Black and Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum

We’ve used a variety of handheld vacuums over the years, such as the popular and compact Shark UltraCyclone Pro, so we’re pretty familiar with how they work. Our goal during research was to see how well the Black and Decker Dustbuster picks up small messes, how easy or ergonomic it is and how long it can hold a charge. Weight, noise and durability are some of the key factors we considered in our real-world testing.

What is the Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean handheld vacuum?

The CHV1410L portable vacuum doesn’t claim to be the most advanced or absolute highest-performing handheld model on the planet. On the contrary, it’s a relatively budget-friendly option that weighs little and holds up to regular use in short bursts. It doesn’t have any advanced features, but it performs its main function well.

Black and Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum price and where to buy

The Black and Decker CHV1410L costs about $50 and is available at Amazon and Home Depot.

How to use the Black and Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum

Upon first opening the box, there isn’t much to the Black and Decker CHV1410L. It consists of a flared suction attachment, the main body where the electronics, motor and filter live and a charging base that sits on a table or other flat service.

Putting the two main parts together takes seconds and is a breeze. The charging dock is less intuitive but still not difficult to master. Conveniently, the Dustbuster stands mostly upright on the charging base, helping to save space. Using the Black and Decker portable vacuum to clean up a mess is as easy as can be. There’s just a single on/off switch and no complicated controls to master.

Key features of the Black and Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum

The major driving force behind the AdvancedClean Dustbuster is simplicity, so there aren’t a ton of features to note. What it does offer is a straightforward (if tricky at first) system for releasing the reservoir and a large button that lets you freely rotate the nozzle for hard-to-reach messes. It has a pull-out crevice tool and flip-up brush that help you get into the tightest corners and to pull pet hair off furniture more effectively than the bare nozzle. Plus, it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver.

Black and Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum benefits

Suction power: Most importantly, the CHV1410L is relatively powerful when it matters most. The 16V system delivers the airspeed and suction needed to accommodate small spills throughout the house.

Most importantly, the CHV1410L is relatively powerful when it matters most. The 16V system delivers the airspeed and suction needed to accommodate small spills throughout the house. Rotating nozzle: A large button on top lets you unlock the collar so you can freely spin the nozzle during use. This flexibility makes it easy to get into cramped corners and other small spaces where many other handheld vacuums can’t reach.

A large button on top lets you unlock the collar so you can freely spin the nozzle during use. This flexibility makes it easy to get into cramped corners and other small spaces where many other handheld vacuums can’t reach. Respectable battery life: This particular AdvancedClean vacuum can run for nearly 40 minutes on a single charge, which is pretty good for a battery-powered model. If you need to use it for longer than its battery life allows, then you may want to consider upgrading to a full-size upright or wet/dry vacuum.

This particular AdvancedClean vacuum can run for nearly 40 minutes on a single charge, which is pretty good for a battery-powered model. If you need to use it for longer than its battery life allows, then you may want to consider upgrading to a full-size upright or wet/dry vacuum. Advanced fan and filter: The portable vacuum’s body, pump and filter collect debris and lint away from the most high-flow area of the filter. This ensures you get consistent, effective suction no matter how much battery is left or how close the reservoir is to full.

The portable vacuum’s body, pump and filter collect debris and lint away from the most high-flow area of the filter. This ensures you get consistent, effective suction no matter how much battery is left or how close the reservoir is to full. See-through reservoir: The translucent dirt bowl makes it a snap to figure out when you need to empty the vacuum. Plus, the reservoir itself is pretty spacious, considering the size of the entire unit.

The translucent dirt bowl makes it a snap to figure out when you need to empty the vacuum. Plus, the reservoir itself is pretty spacious, considering the size of the entire unit. Moderate price: As one of the prime reasons we reviewed this iteration of Black and Decker’s Dustbuster lineup, we’re happy to say that it’s well worth its reasonable cost.

Black and Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum drawbacks

Noise level: We found it to be one of the loudest handheld vacuums we tested. In some cases, it was measurably louder than some midrange upright vacuums.

We found it to be one of the loudest handheld vacuums we tested. In some cases, it was measurably louder than some midrange upright vacuums. Charging time: It takes three to four hours to fully charge.

It takes three to four hours to fully charge. Clumsy reservoir design: You’ll want to take care when opening it to avoid jarring or dropping it and spilling some of the collected debris.

You’ll want to take care when opening it to avoid jarring or dropping it and spilling some of the collected debris. Sturdiness: To be clear, we didn’t have any issues whatsoever with reliability, and long-term reviews tend to agree with us. Nonetheless, the body panels did have a little flex, the tolerances of the various plastic pieces weren’t perfect, and overall the CHV1410L didn’t feel like a super-premium piece of equipment. That’s not surprising, though, given the price tag.

Should you get the Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean handheld vacuum?

If you want a reasonably priced portable vacuum cleaner that outperforms other basic handheld models, the Black and Decker CHV1410L is an excellent choice. Its suction, ergonomics and battery life are all excellent features that outweigh minor shortcomings, such as loud operation and a long charging time.

