Keeping the doors of your wardrobe closed will help to prevent dust from accumulating on your clothes and any other items you store inside of it.

Which wardrobe is best?

Many homes, especially older ones, simply don’t have enough closet space to accommodate every garment people need to store. Wardrobes, available in many sizes and styles, offer a smart storage solution for clothes that won’t fit in your closet. Wardrobes are tall enough that you can hang long and short garments in them, and many have shelves and drawers for folded clothing and other accessories. Some high-quality models, such as the Palace Imports Metro, even feature a mirror.

What to know before you buy a wardrobe

Wardrobes vs. armoires

It is not uncommon for people to confuse armoires and wardrobes, and for good reason. The truth is, these two pieces of furniture are extremely similar, which makes it difficult to differentiate between the two.

Generally speaking, armoires are more ornate than standard wardrobes and slightly more versatile. Some armoires are designed with entertainment purposes in mind and have a large shelf for a TV. They may or may not have a place to hang your clothes.

Conversely, wardrobes are primarily designed to hold clothes, shoes and similar fashion accessories. This means they will always have a closet rod for hanging garments, and potentially drawers and shelves too.

Size

Wardrobes range greatly in size and you should consider the dimensions of any model carefully before making a purchase. Ideally, a wardrobe should fit well in any space you put it in, without seeming oversized or dominating the room. At the same time, it needs to offer enough capacity for whatever garments and accessories you need to store.

Assembly

Unless you hire a professional service or have the furniture delivered from a local store, nearly all wardrobes require some amount of assembly on your part. Depending on the unit, this can be relatively easy and only take a short time, or it can be complicated and take a couple of hours. If you are worried about this, make sure to check previous buyer reviews of the models you are considering. This will be your best source for information on how complicated and time-consuming assembling a particular unit is.

Features to look for in a quality wardrobe

Materials

Like all pieces of furniture, wardrobes are made out of a variety of materials, including solid wood, particle board and metal. There are also portable options composed of plastic frames with fabric coverings. Solid wood is one of the most durable options, but it can also be expensive and heavy. Metal is another durable option that is usually lighter and more affordable than solid wood. Particle board models are comparable to metal models in price, but can be less durable depending on the quality of the particle board.

Shelves

Some wardrobes feature shelves that can be used for folded up clothing or any accessories. On some models, the shelving may be adjustable so you can increase or decrease the height as needed.

Drawers

As with shelves, drawers are ideal for storing smaller items. Most often, the drawers will be located towards the bottom of the unit,

Mirror

If you don’t have another long mirror in your home or you simply want the ability to see how various outfits look as you are getting dressed, it is a smart idea to choose a wardrobe with a mirror mounted on the inside or outside of one of the doors.

Customization

Though not common, some wardrobes allow you to adjust the layout and sizes of the various compartments. This is most often found in plastic, cubby-style models.

How much you can expect to spend on a wardrobe

Wardrobes vary greatly in price based on the quality, size and materials. You can find cheap portable models made from plastic for as little as $60, while some premium solid wood wardrobes can cost $1,000 or more.

Wardrobe FAQ

Do I need a wardrobe if I already have a closet?

A. Whether or not you need a wardrobe if you already have a closet in your room depends on your storage needs. If your closet isn’t large enough to hold all of your clothes, consider purchasing a wardrobe for extra storage.

Do all wardrobes have two doors?

A. No. Not all wardrobes have two doors. You can find slim models that only feature a single door, as well as larger models with as many as six doors.

What is the best wardrobe to buy?

Top wardrobe

Palace Imports Metro

What you need to know: This wardrobe has a clean, modern look and offers a nice mix of compartments to house hanging garments and small accessories.

What you’ll love: It boasts a solid pine wood construction and is available in four finishes. Plus, it has a mirror on the outside for checking out your outfits while getting dressed.

What you should consider: The doors and drawers can be difficult to align properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wardrobe for the money

Sauder HomePlus Wardrobe

What you need to know: This wardrobe is both reasonably priced and sized, and it is made in an American factory that focuses on sustainability.

What you’ll love: It comes with base levelers to accommodate uneven floors. With a neutral aesthetic, it will fit in with a variety of decors.

What you should consider: The finish scratches easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Manhattan Comfort Gramercy

What you need to know: If you want something with a contemporary style and significant storage space, the Gramercy fits the bill.

What you’ll love: It has a nice layout for easy organization, and is equipped with soft-closing hinges.

What you should consider: It’s expensive for a wardrobe made from fiberboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

