Electric fireplaces separate the flames and the heat, so you can enjoy the look of a fire even in summer, without any heat at all.

Are electric fireplaces more energy-efficient than real ones?

Electric fireplaces are an efficient alternative to traditional fireplaces powered by wood or gas. They emit radiant heat and use lights to simulate flickering flames, providing the feel of an open fire without the hazards or the fuss.

Electric fireplace benefits

There are several benefits to choosing an electric fireplace:

Energy-efficient: With no gases to vent away up a chimney, all the heat from an electric fireplace stays in the room.

How do electric fireplaces work?

Electric fireplaces need no solids, liquids or gases to provide heat and light. Cool air from the room is pulled into the fireplace, where a heating coil warms it and a fan blows it back into the room. They plug into standard 120-volt wall sockets and use electricity to create infrared heat that warms people and objects, not the surrounding air in the room.

Are the flames real?

Theyâ€™re not real open flames, of course, but the illusion of a flickering fire. The technology used by most electric fireplaces involves a motorized mechanism that reflects colored LED lights off mirrored glass and metal surfaces to make the flames appear real.

Where can I install an electric fireplace?

You can put one anywhere within reach of a power outlet. Electric fireplaces are completely self-contained, so they can go on floors and walls in bedrooms, bathrooms, cabins, recreational vehicles and more. You might even want to put yours inside your existing fireplace.

Types of electric fireplaces

There are a few different styles to consider:

Floor models are freestanding, portable and can be placed anywhere.

are freestanding, portable and can be placed anywhere. Wall models may be hung on the wall or recessed into it.

may be hung on the wall or recessed into it. Built-in models come inside TV cabinets or built into architectural elements called fireplace surrounds.

come inside TV cabinets or built into architectural elements called fireplace surrounds. Inserts are made to go inside actual fireplaces.

What you need to buy for an energy-efficient electric fireplace

Freestanding electric fireplaces

Life Plus Electric Fireplace Heater for Small Spaces

This plastic portable fireplace heater is 15 inches wide and 17 inches tall. The 3D effect produces realistic-looking dancing flames and the automatic shut-off prevents potential accidents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Duraflame 3D Black Curved Front Infrared Electric Fireplace with Remote Control

This 22-inch-wide metal fireplace creates flames that dance at five brightness levels on and behind the logs. The wire mesh front door and side panels are designed so you can view the flames from three sides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cabinet electric fireplaces

Ameriwood Home Chicago 55-Inch Fireplace TV Stand

This laminated wood cabinet supports an 80-pound TV and is surrounded by five open shelves with cable management holes for all your electronic gear. The 18-inch fireplace insert can be used with or without the heater.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ameriwood Home Overland Electric Corner Fireplace

This 94-pound particle-board corner cabinet with a 23-inch metal fireplace inside is ideal for creating a cozy corner nook in a living room or bedroom. You can operate it with the touch panel or the remote control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

R.W. Flame Freestanding Electric Fireplace with Wooden Mantel and Surround

This 43-inch-wide wooden surround contains a 20-inch-wide fireplace insert. The 72-pound unit is stable enough to place things like photos, candles and knickknacks on the mantel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dimplex Essex White Purifire 55-Inch Mantel Electric Fireplace

The carved accents and details on this well-crafted wooden fireplace surround with mantel make this a fine piece of furniture. The flames and highly realistic logs sit behind a glass door that stays cool to the touch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wall-mount electric fireplaces

Turbro in Flames 23-Inch Recessed Wall Mount Electric Fireplace

You have a choice of seven colors of dancing flames. This fireplace offers 5,280 British thermal units to supplement the heat in rooms from 400-1,000 square feet, and the infrared heat will not dry out the air or your skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Antarctic Star 60-Inch in-Wall Recessed Electric Fireplace

You can mount this wide, thin fireplace with drywall screws or recess it into the wall. Either way, you get 12 flame colors and flashing effects for realistic-looking flames. It comes with a timer and a sleep mode that shuts off automatically.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Mystflame 88-Inch Slim Electric Fireplace

This wide-screen fireplace can be mounted in or on a wall at your choice of viewing heights. The screen is surrounded by an ultra-narrow bezel that does not distract from the more than 7 feet of flames that adjust for color and brightness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Touchstone Forte 40-Inch Wide Electric Fireplace

This fireplace is made to be recessed in a wall and mounted on studs. Inside are fire logs and crystals. It has a remote control and can be used with or without heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Electric fireplace inserts

Costway 28.5-Inch Electric Fireplace Insert

You use the remote control or the touchscreen to adjust the flames in this glass and metal fireplace to your choice of three colors and five brightness settings. This insert can be recessed in a wall, installed in a cabinet or set atop a TV stand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Electric fireplace audio

Comfort Smart Fire Crackler Sound System

You can add some real pizzazz to your electric fireplace with this 9- by 12-inch audio device. It weighs less than 3 ounces and uses AAA batteries to simulate the cracking and popping sounds of a real fire at any of three volume settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

