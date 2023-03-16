Static colors, decorations and accessories around the house can make any room feel stale. Fortunately, it doesn’t take a lot of money or effort to revitalize a space. A home makeover can make you feel more comfortable, inspired or creative in every room.

From small decorations and changing textures to new lighting and colors, there are myriad ways to invigorate your home without spending a lot.

Best Amazon living room decor

Stonebriar Gold Frame Set

A gallery wall can turn empty space into an eye-catching focal point. This set has a gold border and includes five picture frames that can be arranged to your liking.

DII Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

An easy way to create a new look in the living room every season is with pillow covers. This set of four patterned covers is offered in 18 colors and designs to complement or accent your space.

Homemory Flameless Pillar Candles

A room’s ambiance drastically changes with a soft light and warm glow in lieu of bright lamps and fixtures. Flameless candles offer a long-lasting, safe alternative to traditional wax candles; the embedded string lights in this set also create a more magical feel.

Bedsure Throw Blanket

A new throw blanket is another way to add a pop of color and texture to a space. This pink throw with tassels and ridges serves an aesthetic purpose while also being made of breathable material that can keep you warm and cozy. Plus, if pink isn’t your thing, there are eight other color choices.

Furinno Modern Coffee Table

Swapping out an old coffee table changes a living room’s focus, significantly altering its feel and look. This minimalist coffee table provides functionality in a modern space for those on a budget. It comes in three colors, including Espresso, French Oak Grey and Marble White

Urban Shop Knit Pouf

This cute, cozy pouf adds color, texture and additional seating. The versatile floor accessory is soft and lightweight, letting you move it around your home for either practical or aesthetic purposes.

Best Amazon kitchen decor

Lily’s Home Retro Kitchen Wall Clock

Retro styles are trending this year, and this eye-catching wall clock perfectly fits the theme. Adding a vintage touch to the kitchen, it also features a thermometer and timer to assist when cooking.

Brighter Barns Salt and Pepper Set

For a low price, these teal salt and pepper shakers provide some color and a farmhouse style at the dinner table. The set can stand on its own or be incorporated into a rustic revival in the kitchen, pairing it with an inexpensive napkin holder and storage containers for a complete look.

AcuRite Galileo Thermometer

A Galileo thermometer adds some sophistication to the home and even a bit of calm. The floating glass cylinder is colorful and elegant, while a matching glass barometer complements with its spherical shape.

Best Amazon bed and bath decor

MDesign Bathroom Accessory Set

A new accessory set is an easy way to change the style of a bathroom, especially in a smaller space. This toothbrush holder, soap dispenser and tumbler are durable, inexpensive and colorful.

Madison Park Waffle Shower Curtain

A simple shower curtain can set the tone in the bathroom with its color and patterns. This affordable, water-repellent curtain features trendy stripes and color choices for a refined look.

Himalayan Glow Crystal

In lieu of a regular lamp by the couch or bed, invest in a warm Himalayan crystal. It provides practical light as well as a soft glow, ideal for the winter. Some believe it to boast therapeutic properties, relieving stress and improving mood, though the Cleveland Clinic says there is little scientific research to back up these claims.

Amazon Basics Blackout Curtains

Bedroom curtains are another way to significantly change a room’s feel without spending too much money. Amazon Basics offers elegant blackout curtains for a low price, with colors and patterns to fit your new style; they’ll also help you sleep well by keeping out the unwanted morning light.

Best Amazon decor accessories

Stone and Beam Artificial Olive Tree

Artificial plants are increasingly popular around the home, particularly in spaces that tend to be dry and do not receive adequate light. This stunningly realistic olive tree can be placed anywhere to add some beauty.

La Jolie Muse Hanging Planter

A hanging planter uses empty ceiling space to make a room feel cozier and livelier. These bright white planters have a clean look and nicely contrast a lush plant in a modern home.

Scratch the World Travel Map

Posters and wall art are another simple, inexpensive way to overhaul a room. Consider this clever world map, which adds an elevated aesthetic to a space. It’s also interactive, letting you scratch off countries to reveal a splash of color.

Govee LED Light Strips

The brightness, warmth and color of any light in a room set the space’s tone. With these innovative smart lights, you don’t have to decide on a static look. They allow optimal personalization, with settings that pulse to the music and others that fit a specific mood or event.

Funko Pop Icons John Waters

Sometimes changing a space can be done with just a simple ornament. Funko Pop toys are sought-after collectibles for kids and adults alike, and while they offer little in the way of interaction, they do add some personality, as with this John Waters vinyl from the Icons collection.

