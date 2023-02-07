Which vitamin E supplements are best?

Vitamin E is a major antioxidant vitamin that neutralizes the damaging action of free radicals on healthy cells, an effect that may play a role in preventing and managing chronic conditions like osteoarthritis and diabetes.

If you’re looking to buy a vitamin E supplement and you are unsure of the right product to choose, a supplement like Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Vitamin E, which is made to meet the highest quality standards, can be an excellent option.

What to know before you buy a vitamin E supplement

Function

As an antioxidant, vitamin E protects the body from free radicals that enter the body due to pollution, sunlight and smoke, or are produced during normal body processes. These free radicals can trigger oxidative stress and cellular damage in the body, which usually occurs in cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Vitamin E helps to clean up these agents by making them less reactive, limiting their harmful effects. This vitamin can also boost your skin health by reducing collagen breakdown and neutralizing the effect of free radical damage on the skin.

Natural vs. synthetic

The major difference between natural and synthetic forms of vitamin E is that natural comprises a full range of tocopherols, while synthetic contains only one tocopherol. Simply put, natural vitamin E is a complete form of vitamin E. The natural form of vitamin E is also better absorbed in the body and more effective than the synthetic option. If you want to know if the vitamin E supplement you’re buying is natural or synthetic, check the supplement label. If vitamin E is shown as d-alpha-tocopherol, it’s natural, and if it’s dl-alpha-tocopherol, then it’s synthetic.

Third-party testing

To address claims of effectiveness from brands, many reputable manufacturers utilize third-party testing to validate the quality and purity of their ingredients. If you want to buy a high-quality vitamin E supplement, check for labels like GMP and USP certifications. These indicate compliance with good manufacturing practices and that the product was made in a clean and controlled facility.

What to look for in a quality vitamin E supplement

Concentrated vs. multivitamin

The type of vitamin E supplement you take depends on the amount of vitamin E you need. You can take a multivitamin that contains vitamin E as a part of the formulation, or as a concentrated supplement, which usually contains a high dose of vitamin E. It’s worth noting that if you take more vitamin E than you need, it may lead to complications.

Form

There are several forms of vitamin E supplements available, including soft gel capsules that are easy to swallow. Some soft gel options also incorporate soy lecithin into the formulation — this means the supplement isn’t made with oil and you have to take it with a snack or food containing fat for better absorption. If you have trouble swallowing pills, choose a chewable tablet vitamin E supplement. There are also vitamin E supplements that come in liquid formulation, but these products are usually applied to the skin.

Deficiency

It’s critical to know when to take a vitamin E supplement. If you’re wondering how to determine if you have a vitamin E deficiency, some of the symptoms include muscle pain and weakness, difficulty walking and visual disturbances. Always speak to your doctor before taking any supplements.

How much you can expect to spend on a vitamin E supplement

The price of a vitamin E supplement depends on the dosage form, the type of vitamin E and the bottle size. On average, you can expect to pay $9-$100 for a bottle of vitamin E supplements.

Vitamin E supplement FAQ

How can I tell if I have a vitamin E deficiency?

A. A blood test is the best way to know if you have a vitamin E deficiency. Furthermore, if you have low levels of vitamin E, some of the symptoms you may feel include muscle weakness, walking difficulties, numbness, vision deterioration and immune system problems.

Are there medications I shouldn’t take with my vitamin E supplement?

A. Vitamin E has a blood-thinning effect. If you taking a blood thinner like warfarin, clopidogrel or aspirin, you shouldn’t take a vitamin E supplement.

What’s the best vitamin E supplement to buy?

Top vitamin E supplement

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Vitamin E

What you need to know: This supplement is made with 22 organically grown fruits that provide a unique blend of essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins E, A, D and K and selenium.

What you’ll love: It combines naturally occurring mixed tocopherols with selenium and fat-soluble vitamins A, D and K, providing extensive protection to your cells against oxidative stress. The capsules are easy to swallow and can also be opened up and mixed with juice or water.

What you should consider: It’s expensive when compared to other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top vitamin E supplement for the money

Nature’s Bounty Vitamin-E Oil

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a moisturizing oil for your skin, this vitamin E oil is a great choice.

What you’ll love: It can be taken orally or you can apply it to skin as a moisturizer. It’s vegetarian-friendly and made with only plant-based ingredients.

What you should consider: It isn’t concentrated vitamin E oil — it contains other ingredients including soybean oil, corn oil and wheat germ oil.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Deva Vegan Vitamins Natural Vitamin E

What you need to know: This natural vitamin E supplement is designed to protect your cells from the damaging effects of free radicals.

What you’ll love: This liquid formula comes in a vegan-friendly capsule, which is easily absorbed by the body. You get 90 in a pack, which is a 3-month supply.

What you should consider: Some buyers said there was an aftertaste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

