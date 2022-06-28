Early research shows that krill fatty acids are more easily absorbed than fish oil because they are stored in a different biochemical form in the body.

Which krill oil supplements are best?

There is a lot of buzz about omega-3 today and numerous options for consumers to sort through. Krill oil is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids that offer health benefits for the heart, joints, and immune system.

Krill are tiny crustaceans resembling shrimp that live in the open ocean. How krill are harvested and encapsulated is essential for finding a high-quality supplement to help support your diet with omega-3 goodness. For a healthy daily dose without an aftertaste, the top choice is Dr. Mercola Antarctic Krill Oil.

What to know before you buy a krill oil supplement

Harvesting location

There are many places where krill grow and are harvested, but the best source is Antarctica. The Antarctic ocean waters have lower levels of heavy metals and toxins.

You might want to consider krill oil supplements certified by the Marine Stewardship Council. The MSC certification indicates that krill have been sustainably harvested, and the manufacturer is not causing overfishing.

Manufacturing method

While most krill oil supplements are manufactured without a lot of filler ingredients, it is important to review the ingredient list for any substances that may be unnecessary or even harmful to humans.

You will often see eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid listed, two common forms of omega-3 fatty acids found in krill oil. Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant, may be listed for some products too. Steer clear of products with color dyes and other fillers.

Dosage

The standard per serving dose of krill oil is 1,000 milligrams. Some products come in 300, 500, and 750-milligram packaging. Be sure to review the recommended serving, as some krill oil supplements require multiple pills in order to meet the 1,000-milligram threshold.

What to look for in a quality krill oil supplement

No aftertaste

In general, krill and fish oil supplements are known for having a fishy aftertaste commonly called “fish burps”. However, not all krill oil supplements cause fish burps. Many claims that their product does not have an aftertaste. Your best feedback is from other consumers, so look at product reviews for real-world experiences.

Purification

High-quality krill oil supplements will undergo a purification process to remove heavy metals and toxins that may have entered the krill from the ocean waters. Each manufacturer runs its own evaluations of purity. In addition, some manufacturers invest in third-party testing to verify the purity of their krill oil. Check the product label or company website for further information about purity testing.

Type of pill

Krill oils come in all shapes and sizes of pills. Many manufacturers are moving towards soft gels, which are easier to swallow. Some product labels show the type of pill inside or you can look online. Make sure you know if you have to take one or multiple pills per day, as this may be a deciding factor if you have trouble swallowing large pills.

How much you can expect to spend on a krill oil supplement

Krill oil supplements typically cost between $15-$30 per bottle. The cost per serving is your most important calculation, with most supplements prices at $0.30-$0.50 per serving, depending on the amount of krill oil in each capsule.

Krill oil supplement FAQ

Are there side effects with krill oil supplements?

A. There can be digestive side effects, such as heartburn, bad breath, upset stomach, and the infamous fish burps. Nevertheless, higher-quality krill limits these side effects. You may also want to consider taking the supplement with food.

Are there any pre-existing conditions that would prohibit taking krill oil?

A. Anyone with a shellfish allergy, taking blood thinners, or pregnant women should not take krill oil. As with any supplement, consult your healthcare professional before consuming.

Do krill oil supplements expire?

A. Yes, like most supplements, the ingredients will eventually lose their efficacy over time. Always check the expiration date on your krill oil supplement and never take the capsules if the expiration date has passed.

What’s the best krill oil supplement to buy?

Top krill oil supplement

Dr. Mercola Antarctic Krill Oil

What you need to know: Sustainably harvested with no aftertaste, this krill oil supplement provides a high-quality dose.

What you’ll love: Recommended for heart, joint, and immune function, some users claim their cholesterol and focus were helped too. The supplement is certified by the MSC and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: These capsules are higher priced than other similar products and require two soft gels per serving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top krill oil supplement for the money

MegaRed Superior Omega-3 Krill Oil

What you need to know: This supplement is affordable, and the daily serving is only one pill.

What you’ll love: With PureTech technology, the manufacturer claims that pills have extra purity by removing salts and other impurities. Quickly absorbed by the body, there are no extra sugars, gluten, or preservatives. The product is sustainably sourced with MSC certification.

What you should consider: The amount of krill oil is less per serving than many competing brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

BulkSupplements Pure Krill Oil Softgels

What you need to know: In addition to krill oil, this product offers a generous dose of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA.

What you’ll love: Each soft gel has 1,000 milligrams of krill oil. Affordably priced, this supplement does not cause fishy burps. The product is packaged in a resealable pouch.

What you should consider: There have been reports of soft gels leaking in the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

