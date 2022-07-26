Dermatologists use red light therapy to stimulate wound healing, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and skin discoloration, and improve acne.

Which red light therapy is best?

Red light therapy is a treatment that dermatologists have used for years to treat skin concerns such as acne and scarring, rosacea and skin discoloration, and wrinkles. These days, you can bring this treatment home with devices designed for daily use. Whether you’re looking to reduce the appearance of stretch marks or smooth years-old acne scars, a great red light therapy device, such as top pick Aphrona Moonlight LED Facial Mask, may help.

What to know before you buy a red light therapy device

Device size

You’ll want to select a red light therapy device that’s the right size for the area of your body that you want to treat. Larger panels of lights can cover more of your body, such as your full torso. On the other hand, if you’re looking to treat a more targeted, smaller area, you may want a smaller hand-held red light therapy device.

Price

Red light therapy devices come in a wide range of prices. In general, larger panels of lights tend to cost more. So before you buy, consider how much you’re able to spend on the new device and the size you need to get the job done.

Kinds of light emitted

While red light is the more well-known light used to treat the skin, it’s not the only wavelength that can make an impact. Some devices emit both red and blue light, which may be beneficial, depending on your needs. Blue light is used to kill bacteria that may be clogging pores and causing acne, while red light is better for reducing redness and visible signs of aging. If you’re interested in both treatments, look for a device that offers both red and blue light settings.

What to look for in a quality red light therapy device

Power settings

Some red light therapy devices have multiple power settings. This can be useful if you’re treating different parts of your body and want to apply varying amounts of red light. If you plan to use your device in a few different ways, opt for a model with more than one power setting for maximum versatility.

Built-in timer

Most practitioners of red light therapy like to stick to a regimen that includes a certain number of minutes of red light exposure per day. Using a device with a built-in timer helps you stick to your practice. Plus, it’s a helpful safety feature in case you forget to turn off the device when you’re done.

Heat emission

If you plan to use your red light therapy device directly against your skin, or very close to your body, be sure to check the heat emissions to make sure the experience won’t be too uncomfortable. Many devices top out around 100 degrees. Much hotter, and you may not want to apply the device for the recommended 20 to 30 minutes of exposure.

How much you can expect to spend on a red light therapy device

You’ll quickly find that there’s a significant range of prices when it comes to buying a red light therapy device. For smaller hand-held devices, you can expect to spend around $100. large, full-body light panels can cost upward of $300.

Red light therapy FAQ

Is red light therapy safe?

A. While the efficacy of red light therapy still needs research, it appears to be safe and there are no known side effects when used in the short term. The light emitted from a red light therapy device is not the same as potentially harmful UV rays that are associated with skin cancer. When using red light on your face, however, it is important to use eye protection, as prolonged exposure to the red light can damage the eyes. It’s best to seek a doctor’s informed opinion before starting any new health practice.

How does red light therapy work?

A. Red light therapy is meant to increase the efficacy of the mitochondria in your cells. Mitochondria are responsible for providing the energy your cells need to perform various bodily functions, including healing wounds and scar tissue, reducing inflammation, and fighting disease.

What does red light therapy do?

A. A few scientific studies suggest that red light therapy can help your cells produce collagen, for more elastic, firm skin and stronger joint and ligament connective tissue. It may also increase blood circulation, which can reduce inflammation and improve muscle recovery and strength-building.

What’s the best red light therapy device to buy?

Top red light therapy device

Aphrona Moonlight LED Facial Mask

What you need to know: This red light therapy device is designed to apply powerful red and blue light directly to your facial skin at a close range to maximize results.

What you’ll love: This mask goes beyond red light and includes blue and green light settings that can treat various levels of scars, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.

What you should consider: This facial mask won’t work for other parts of the body.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red light therapy device for the money

UUPAS Red Light Therapy Device

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly red light therapy option designed to target deep into your skin to improve wrinkles, discoloration, and fine lines.

What you’ll love: This wand-like red light therapy stick is designed to apply targeted attention to trouble areas, particularly on your face. It’s lightweight and portable, which makes it great for travel.

What you should consider: You’ll need to hold this hand-held device while in use, unlike panel-style red light therapy devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bestqool Red Light Therapy Device

What you need to know: This is a midsized light panel at an affordable price that’s great for most parts of the body.

What you’ll love: The device has a built-in timer and three power settings to target different areas.

What you should consider: The device is a bit too bulky and heavy to be portable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

