Which hanafuda earrings are best?

Many fans of the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” anime series find themselves attracted to Tanjiro’s hanafuda earrings — but what are they exactly and what do they mean? You’ll be excited to learn there are several quality lookalikes available on the internet. Still, it doesn’t hurt to learn more about why Tanjiro wears them, what they symbolize and, of course, which pair is the best. The Tanjiro & Hanafuda Acrylic Cosplay Earrings are an excellent choice for costumes or everyday wear. They are light but sturdy, and they look great.

What to know before you buy hanafuda earrings

What is “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”?

“Demon Slayer” is a popular anime series based on the Weekly Shonen Jump manga of the same name. In “Demon Slayer,” we follow Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted teenager who lost his family and whose sister was turned into a demon. To save his sister and avenge his family, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps, a secret society that has waged war on demons for centuries. By learning the secret breathing techniques of the Demon Slayer Corps and using its unique Sun Steel weapons, Tanjiro can conquer the evil demons one by one and begin to help his sister become human again.

What are hanafuda earrings?

The hanafuda earrings are an important family heirloom in the Kamado family that have been passed down from generation to generation. In episode 19 of the “Demon Slayer” series, we learn the earrings are passed down through the family after teaching their sons the Hinokami Kagura breathing style. The design on the hanafuda earrings are meant to pay homage to Japanese playing cards, and the word “hanafuda” means “flower cards.”

What to look for in quality hanafuda earrings

Durability

Most hanafuda earrings you’ll find online are meant for cosplay, so quality may vary. The majority of them are acrylic, so they tend to be lightweight but often are sturdy. Still, some are sturdier than others.

It isn’t always the acrylic portion of the earring you have to be wary of; the portion of the earring that goes through your ear, the finding, needs to be sturdy as well.

Quality design

The hanafuda earrings Tanjiro wears in “Demon Slayer” have a signature style and design. If you’re interested in wearing hanafuda earrings that look just like Tanjiro’s, ensure the earrings’ design matches the color and style of the earrings from the show.

Get the style you want

If your ears aren’t pierced, get a quality pair of clip-on earrings. If your ears are pierced, there are numerous styles of hanafuda earrings you can get. There are hanafuda earrings in both hook and stud style.

How much you can expect to spend on hanafuda earrings

In general, a quality pair of hanafuda earrings tend to cost between $10-$18.

Hanafuda earrings FAQ

Is the design on both sides?

A. In most cases, the design is only present on one side, but some pairs have the design on both sides.

Will hanafuda earrings irritate your ears?

A. Different pairs are made of different materials, but the earrings are made of hypo-allergenic metal in most cases.

What are the best hanafuda earrings to buy?

Top hanafuda earrings

Tanjiro & Hanafuda Acrylic Cosplay Earrings

What you need to know: These high-quality hanafuda earrings are lightweight, comfortable and come in a variety of different styles.

What you’ll love: These earrings come in clip-on, hook or stud style. The acrylic is very light but they aren’t likely to break. Although the red portion of the earring is a bit darker than those in the show, the design is spot-on.

What you should consider: The earrings are slightly off-color and there are some instances of the earrings breaking after only a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hanafuda earrings for the money

Tanjiro Anime Cosplay Dangle Earrings

What you need to know: With this earring set, you get nine different designs for only around $10.

What you’ll love: With nine different pairs of earrings, you really get a lot of bang for your buck. The size and weight of the earrings is nearly perfect, although two pairs are longer than the others.

What you should consider: You may like some of the earrings in this set more than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Japanese Sun Ray Hypoallergenic Earrings

What you need to know: These handmade earrings are lightweight, beautifully designed and come in three styles.

What you’ll love: These earrings come in hoop, stud or screw-back style. The earrings are lightweight and you can see the design on both the front and back of the earrings.

What you should consider: These earrings are pricier than many of the others you can get online.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

