Some Adidas backpacks have ventilated main compartments to air out your shoes and dirty sports uniform.

Which Adidas backpack is best?

Adidas backpacks are popular with athletes and students in school and college, and they are great for everyday use as well. Their practicality and casual style make them appealingly versatile.

To help find the right one for you, think about what type of backpack you might like and how much you need to fit in it. If you’re looking for a great all-rounder for school, college, work, sports or general use, the Adidas 5-Star Backpack is a top choice.

What to know before you buy an Adidas backpack

Backpack types

Adidas backpacks fall into several loose categories, but there can be crossover between them.

These must be roomy enough to fit as many books and folders as necessary. However, you’ll find them in different sizes, as elementary schoolers don’t need bags as big as college students do. Everyday backpacks: These versatile bags are stylish enough to take almost anywhere. They are also practical enough to give you easy access to all your day-to-day essentials.

These versatile bags are stylish enough to take almost anywhere. They are also practical enough to give you easy access to all your day-to-day essentials. Sports backpacks: Backpacks designed for carrying sporting gear or taking to the gym may have handy extra features, such as ventilation or compartments for carrying shoes or balls.

Backpacks designed for carrying sporting gear or taking to the gym may have handy extra features, such as ventilation or compartments for carrying shoes or balls. Mini backpacks: If you don’t need a full-size backpack but still like the convenience of a bag you can carry on your back hands-free, a miniature version is ideal.

Compartments

The number, size and location of compartments can make or break a backpack. Thankfully, Adidas often gets it right where pockets and compartments are concerned.

Small internal pockets toward the top of the main compartment are great for phones, earbuds, keys and other small items that could easily get lost. Cooler pockets: Great for school backpacks, cooler pockets help keep drinks cool and lunches fresh.

What to look for in a quality Adidas backpack

Color

Adidas makes backpacks in a wide choice of both solid colors and prints, so there’s no shortage of options.

Logo

If you’re buying a name-brand backpack, you probably want the logo to show. However, some people prefer a subtler logo than others. You’ll find some with the classic Adidas three stripes design and others with the trefoil logo.

Padding

Padding in the straps and the back wall of the main compartment make backpacks more comfortable to carry.

Recycled content

Most of Adidas’s polyester backpacks are now made using recycled content as part of its commitment to end plastic waste.

How much you can expect to spend on an Adidas backpack

Most cost $25-$75, but you can occasionally find versions that cost well over $100, such as those made in collaboration with top designers.

Adidas backpack FAQ

Are Adidas backpacks washable?

A. In most cases, you can simply spot clean a backpack, but occasionally, nothing but a machine wash will do the trick. Adidas’s standard polyester backpacks are machine-washable, but you should take some precautions to protect them during the cycle.

Ideally, you should turn the backpack inside out and wash it inside a laundry bag or pillowcase to protect the hardware. Next, you should wash it using your machine’s delicate cycle with just a small quantity of a gentle detergent. Once it’s clean, it’s best to air-dry your backpack to avoid damage caused by the heat of a tumble dryer.

Are Adidas backpacks waterproof?

A. While a handful of its backpacks are waterproof or water-resistant, most aren’t. So, unless stated otherwise, it’s safe to assume that the contents of your backpack will get wet in the rain.

Are Adidas backpacks good for school?

A. Some are better for school than others. Those with large capacities, laptop sleeves and several pockets and compartments to help with organization are generally best for school or college. You’ll need to think about how much you or the student you’re buying for needs to carry on an average day and check the bag accommodates that amount.

What’s the best Adidas backpack to buy?

Top Adidas backpack

Adidas 5-Star Backpack

What you need to know: This roomy backpack is a great choice for school or sporting use.

What you’ll love: It has several handy compartments, including a laptop sleeve and an insulated compartment for drinks and lunch. The main compartment is ventilated to air out sports uniforms. It comes in nine colors, including dark green and collegiate purple.

What you should consider: Some users report defects appearing after just a few months, but it does come with a lifetime warranty.

Top Adidas backpack for the money

Adidas Back to School Creator Backpack

What you need to know: Since it’s midsized, this is a great choice for older elementary schoolers, middle schoolers or adults who want a not-too-large backpack.

What you’ll love: It has three zippered exterior pockets to help stay organized and two side pockets for water bottles. You can choose from 10 solid colors and prints, such as stonewash rainbow and versions with all-over Adidas logo designs.

What you should consider: There’s no laptop sleeve, which can be an issue for older students.

Worth checking out

Adidas Originals National 2.0 Backpack

What you need to know: With a simple, retro-inspired design, this backpack is a stylish choice for school or everyday use.

What you’ll love: The interior laptop sleeve holds a 15- to 17-inch computer, while the large front pockets are great for items you need easy access to. There’s a small storage pocket for wireless earbuds and chargers.

What you should consider: Some found it smaller than expected, so it’s a good idea to check the measurements.

