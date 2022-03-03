Which DVD-VCR combo is best?

DVD-VCR combos are getting harder to come by, but you can still find them at a handful of retailers. Still, they’re fairly expensive, so it’s important to make sure the model you choose has all the features you need. You’ll want it to be compatible with your TV’s inputs and have the audio outputs you need, among other important considerations. This Magnavox DVD-VCR Combo has all the features most buyers need for switching between DVDs and VHS tapes using a single device.

What to know before you buy a DVD-VCR combo

DVD-VCR combos no longer made

DVD-VCR combos are no longer manufactured, so those you’ll find tend to be more expensive than most modern DVD players. They’re also sold “used” or “renewed” more often than not. You can find a wide range of these available from brands including Magnavox, Sony and Toshiba.

Use

If you simply want to watch both DVDs and VCRs using the same media player and TV input, a DVD-VCR combo is what you’re looking for. Still, they’re becoming harder to find, so it’s worth considering a video converter that will let you watch those videotaped programs or home movies into the future. You can also find some combos with multiple inputs or outputs, which can be useful if you want to use them with gaming consoles, multiple TVs or other devices.

Recording VCRs

Some DVD players with VCRs include the option to record to VHS tapes. Not every DVD-VCR combo has a recording feature, so it’s important to check that a model you hope to buy has one if you need it.

What to look for in a quality DVD-VCR combo

Video output

DVD-VCR combos commonly have standard RCA cable outputs, often located on the back. Some newer ones include an HDMI output, though they’re less common. In addition to RCA cables, many of these video players include S-video outputs and extra RCA video outputs on the front of the player.

Audio output

DVD-VCR combos vary in the kind of audio outputs they offer. Most have stereo RCA audio outputs for the DVD channel. However, some only offer one audio output for the VHS channel. If stereo audio for VHS tapes is important to you, it’s worth checking.

Another common audio output type for DVD players and VCRs is a coaxial digital output that transmits audio with a single electrical signal.

Video upscaling

Another common feature for DVD-VCR combos to include is quality upscaling. Some combos can upscale, or improve, the video quality of VHS tapes when recording them to DVDs. While it isn’t included with every combo player, upscaling can offer significant improvements to VHS tapes, even bringing some up to 1080p quality.

Remote controls and other accessories

Some DVD-VCR combos include remote controls, which let you control playback or switch between channels from your seat. Some also come in bundled packs with other accessories such as RCA or HDMI cables.

How much you can expect to spend on DVD-VCR combos

Because of their scarcity as an outdated technology, new DVD-VCR combos are pretty expensive. Most new and “renewed” DVD-VCR combos cost $350-$950, with some costing over $1,000.

DVD-VCR combos FAQ

Are DVD-VCR combos still made?

A. No. One of the last holdouts, Funai, ended production in 2016. For that reason, most of the models you’ll find sold today are refurbished or used.

Can you find DVD-VCR combos with an HDMI output?

A. Some have them, though they’re rare. As DVDs became more popular, HD TVs also became more popular, though there was little crossover between VHS tapes and high-quality media viewing through DVDs.

What’s the best DVD-VCR combo to buy?

Top DVD-VCR combo

Magnavox MWD2206 DVD-VCR Combo Player

What you need to know: This is the perfect standalone VCR and DVD player, featuring a simple, front-facing interface and stereo audio output.

What you’ll love: It has multiple input and output channels, including an S-video port, a coaxial output, and two other component outputs on the back. It also features an easy-to-use interface for switching between media players.

What you should consider: It’s more bulky than other combos tend to be. It’s also expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top DVD-VCR combo for the money

Magnavox DV225MG9 Renewed DVD-VCR Combo With Four-Head HiFi Stereo

What you need to know: This practical VCR-DVD combo includes component output ports on the front with a stereo audio signal, and a high-quality four-head VCR.

What you’ll love: It has multiple media-streaming port options and a record option for VHS tapes. Buyers also gain Amazon’s 90-day guarantee when purchasing this certified renewed product.

What you should consider: Some buyers didn’t want to spend this much on a renewed VCR.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sony SLV-D350P Renewed DVD-VCR Combo With Remote

What you need to know: This is a sleek refurbished combo from Sony that features a nice digital interface and easy switching from DVD to VHS.

What you’ll love: It comes with a remote control and has a stereo audio output for dual-channel sound. As a certified Amazon renewed product, it comes with a 90-day guarantee.

What you should consider: It was hard for some buyers to justify spending this much on a refurbished media player.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

