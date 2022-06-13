Which Logitech iPad keyboard is best?

Tapping away at a tablet’s screen is the usual way of playing mobile games or sending a quick message. But having an iPad flat on a table or on your lap isn’t conducive to a great working environment.

To get the most out of your iPad and be as productive as you can, a Logitech iPad keyboard can drastically transform the way you work. The Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Case With Trackpad is an excellent choice, as it essentially transforms your iPad into a laptop, complete with a trackpad for mouse movements and clicks.

What to know before you buy a Logitech iPad keyboard

Consider a keyboard and case combination

A keyboard can make your life a lot easier, but it’s much better if you have a keyboard and protective case combination. The back of the Logitech case protects the iPad while the lid folds out to reveal the keyboard. When you’re done working, just close the keyboard and it becomes the top protection. Additionally, a case combo has a kickstand so you can angle it for the best viewing.

Wireless keyboards require a battery

As with all wireless gadgets, a Logitech iPad keyboard requires a battery to work. This has several benefits, but largely that it doesn’t draw power from your iPad, which would deplete the battery life much faster. Bluetooth connections also use far less power than other gadgets, so you should get a few hundred hours from a single charge (depending on use and the battery type).

However, there are Logitech keyboards that connect to the iPad through Apple’s Smart Connector, and those do draw power from the tablet.

Consider a keyboard compatible with iPadOS

Wireless keyboards usually have a Windows layout, with familiar buttons such as Control and the Windows key. While having those is great, it’s much better to get a Logitech keyboard compatible with the iPad’s operating system. These keyboards have dedicated keys for the Spotlight search function, adjusting the brightness and a Home key.

What to look for in a quality Logitech iPad keyboard

Built-in trackpad

Tapping on the screen to select options is the default way of iPad navigation, but when you have a keyboard, you don’t always want to lose your stride by moving your hands. That’s why a good-quality Logitech iPad keyboard has a built-in trackpad. This transforms the keyboard to resemble that of a laptop where you use the trackpad instead of a mouse.

Comfortable keys

When you are typing on a keyboard, the actions must feel natural, similar to working on a full-size desktop keyboard. A good-quality Logitech iPad keyboard has rigid keys that provide enough resistance to simulate a proper keyboard. The spacing of the keys is also important, as you don’t want to accidentally press the wrong button.

Backlighting for low-light conditions

The iPad’s screen usually provides enough illumination for you to see the keys, but you shouldn’t rely on it. That’s why a good-quality Logitech iPad keyboard has backlit keys to make it much easier for you to find your way around. They might not be the hugely-popular RGB keys, but at least you can adjust the brightness.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech iPad keyboard

The price depends on its functionalities and additional features. A basic stand-alone wireless keyboard costs $20-$30, while a protective iPad case with a keyboard costs $90-$180.

Logitech iPad keyboard FAQ

Can you use a Logitech iPad keyboard on other devices?

A. Generally, you can’t — especially if the keyboard connects to the iPad through the Smart Connector. However, if it is a Bluetooth keyboard, you might be able to pair it with other Bluetooth devices.

Do you need a mouse with a Logitech keyboard?

A. If you don’t want to tap on the screen, then yes. But that also depends on the keyboard. If there is a built-in trackpad, you don’t need an additional mouse.

However, a trackpad can be frustrating to operate, in which case you should get an additional Bluetooth mouse.

What’s the best Logitech iPad keyboard to buy?

Top Logitech iPad keyboard

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Case With Trackpad

What you need to know: This connects to the tablet through the Smart Connector, ensuring a constant, reliable working tool.

What you’ll love: Compatible with the iPad Pro 11-inch, it has a robust backing with a kickstand. The keyboard is on the inside of the lid, which is detachable. The iPadOS-compatible keys are backlit for low-light conditions and it has a centered trackpad for mouselike actions.

What you should consider: The Smart Connector is convenient, but the keyboard draws power from the iPad.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech iPad keyboard for the money

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

What you need to know: This is small enough to fit in the iPad’s protective sleeve or a backpack.

What you’ll love: It can be used on iPads and Windows-based devices, as it has buttons for each operating system. It can also connect to multiple devices, so you don’t need to disconnect and reconnect all the time.

What you should consider: The keys might feel a bit flimsy to those used to working on robust keyboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech iPad Slim Folio Keyboard Case

What you need to know: The keyboard and case combo protects the iPad with a rugged folio-style housing that doesn’t add a lot of thickness.

What you’ll love: The keyboard connects to the iPad through Bluetooth and features iPadOS shortcut keys. The two coin cell batteries provide four years of battery power, and the iPad can be angled at 58 degrees for typing.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have backlit keys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

