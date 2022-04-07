Which Acer desktop computer is best?

Whether you’re on a budget or looking for your next big gaming rig, Acer desktop computers are vast in their offerings. Still, making sense of the many moving parts in computer hardware can be daunting, especially if you don’t know what you need. But there are several Acer computers that come in all-in-one bundles, allowing you to use them right out of the box.

The Acer Aspire C27 Desktop Computer offers everything you’ll need in a basic computer, including a vivid, 27-inch display.

What to know before you buy an Acer desktop computer

Use

Finding the right Acer desktop computer configurations depends on how you plan to use your PC. Consider whether you plan to use it for work or play and what applications you want to use. This will help you narrow down what kind of hardware you’ll need. If you plan on using it for gaming, opt for a graphics card rather than an integrated graphics chip. If you only plan on sending emails and using the web, an affordable compact PC may work just fine.

Towers vs. all-in-one computers

When discussing computers, you may hear people use the term “tower,” which is part of a classic desktop computer. A tower is simply a box containing internal hardware. Acer’s towers tend to be quite powerful, and many of them are ideal for gaming. However, if you buy a tower, you’ll usually need to purchase a monitor separately.

All-in-one computers house all the internal components a computer needs inside the monitor. AIO computers offer a clutter-free design and mid-tier performance, suitable for most households and basic office functions.

Operating systems

Most Acer desktop computers come with a Windows operating system installed. However, a few budget-level computers from Acer also include Chrome OS, which works great for basic web needs. You can install any OS you download or purchase onto Acer’s computers, which is ideal if you want to use Windows with Mac OS, Linux or another OS.

What to look for in a quality Acer desktop computer

Processor

A computer’s processor, or Central Processing Unit (CPU), is the primary chip that organizes and manages tasks. A computer’s CPU manages high-level functions across devices. It’s extremely difficult to upgrade processors in most computers, so it’s worth investing in a high-quality model.

RAM

Random-access memory (RAM) is a temporary data storage system that lets the computer manage background tasks while prioritizing foreground tasks. You’ll need 8 gigabytes of RAM or more to run high-powered tasks like gaming, media editing and design work.

Storage

Computers need a storage drive to house files. The more storage you have, the more files and applications the computer can hold at one time. There are two types of storage drives widely used today:

Solid-state drives: Solid-state drives (SSDs) are the fastest type of hard drive storage available today. They feature no moving hardware to access data, so they tend to be most reliable. Keep in mind this type is more expensive than other hard drive types.

Solid-state drives (SSDs) are the fastest type of hard drive storage available today. They feature no moving hardware to access data, so they tend to be most reliable. Keep in mind this type is more expensive than other hard drive types. Hard disk drives: Hard disk drives (HDDs) use spinning disks to read and write files. They’re slightly less reliable than SSDs, but they’re also more affordable.

Screen and input devices

Unless you purchase an AIO computer, you’ll need to purchase a screen and input devices, such as a keyboard and mouse. Many come with bundles that include a monitor display, keyboard or mouse with the tower.

How much you can expect to spend on an Acer desktop computer

Affordable Acer desktop computers can cost as little as $200. However, you’ll find mid-tier and high-end Acer AIOs and towers ranging from $400-$2,000.

Acer desktop computer FAQ

Can Acer desktop computers run PC games?

A. Some can, but games require high-performance hardware, so it’s worth checking your computer’s specs before buying. To determine if an Acer computer can run a PC game, you’ll need to compare the system requirements of any games with the hardware inside the computer.

Are Acer desktop computers reliable?

A. Yes. Acer is one of the most respected brands in computers today, largely because of the reliability of its PCs. The company also offers computers across the price spectrum, with high-end computers being the most reliable.

What’s the best Acer desktop computer to buy?

Top Acer desktop computer

Acer Aspire C27 AIO Desktop Computer With 27-Inch HD IPS Display

What you need to know: This computer comes out of the box with everything you need, including a vivid monitor, a mouse and a keyboard.

What you’ll love: This computer features an Intel Core i5 processor and 12GB of DDR4 RAM, offering smooth and powerful performance. It also includes 512GB of SSD storage a webcam with a closing shutter. It comes with Windows 10 and an upgrade to Windows 11.

What you should consider: This computer includes an integrated graphics chip that may have a hard time with high-performance games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Acer desktop computer for the money

Acer Chromebox CXI3 Miniature Desktop Computer With Keyboard and Mouse

What you need to know: This compact desktop computer features basic functionality and comes with a keyboard, mouse and several ports for connecting external devices.

What you’ll love: It includes an Intel Celeron dual-core processor and 4GB of RAM, as well as Chrome OS. It’s an excellent portable option compared to most large desktops, and you can purchase it in a bundle with a monitor.

What you should consider: This computer’s hardware isn’t suitable for gaming or other performance-oriented tasks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop Computer Bundle With Keyboard and Mouse

What you need to know: This Acer desktop is suitable for nearly any high-level tasks like editing videos, audio and photos.

What you’ll love: It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It also includes 512GB of SSD storage, making it great for installing large games or saving a lot of files.

What you should consider: This computer bundle doesn’t include a monitor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

