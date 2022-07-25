Which wireless computer monitor is best?

There are tons of TVs and PC monitors to choose from with wide-ranging features such as high dynamic range playback, high resolutions and high refresh rates. The vast majority of them require a wired connection, usually using an HDMI cable. But there are some situations, such as business conference rooms, that make it inconvenient or impossible to use a cable.

For those cases, consider a reliable, feature-packed wireless monitor. The Samsung M80B is the best since it sports a UHD resolution, integrated streaming services and dependable wireless connectivity.

What to know before you buy a wireless computer monitor

They work better than screencasting

You can use screen mirroring to send a copy of a device’s screen to many modern TVs. This feature works with most smartphones, tablets and laptops. However, it’s not the main purpose of most TVs, and, in many cases, the connectivity implementation is not very good. Wireless screencasting usually results in a highly compressed image that doesn’t look great and lags significantly behind the input device.

Wireless monitors are different. Since they’re intended specifically as wireless PC displays, you can trust that they’re easy to use, maintain a robust connection and don’t lead to tons of artifacts or other visual infidelity issues.

They aren’t great for gaming

While wireless monitors usually have less lag than TVs during screencasting, they still have a lot more input latency than a wired monitor. For that reason, any type of game that requires timing will be all but impossible to play. You could, in theory, still play simple games like board games or educational titles that don’t rely on reflexes.

They are great for business use

If you need to outfit a conference room with a TV that anyone can connect their laptop to with ease, a wireless PC monitor is worth considering. They’re generally engineered for wide compatibility and can maintain a more consistent connection than other wireless display solutions. They also tend to have fewer annoying ads and more easy customization options compared to smart TVs.

What to look for in a quality wireless computer monitor

Size and resolution

There’s a chance a wireless monitor will sit farther away from viewers than a typical monitor. In that case, you might want to get something that normally would be a bit large. For example, a 32-inch monitor is too big for many people’s desks. If you’re sitting four feet from it, though, 32 inches is a fine size.

On the other side of the coin, a high resolution isn’t quite as critical if you’re sitting farther away. Viewing a 1080p display from several feet away, you won’t be able to tell much difference between it and a 720p display.

Built-in streaming services

Many wireless monitors closely tread the line between computer monitor and TV. Some of the best sport an integrated operating system and apps, quite like a smart TV. Also, like a TV, you don’t have to use them. But that kind of technology can greatly improve the functionality and convenience of a display, especially if it’s pulling double duty for work and play.

Integrated voice assistants

While plenty of TVs offer voice control when searching for and playing shows, few of them offer full-fledged voice assistant support. In that sense, wireless monitors often resemble smart monitors, which in some cases are the same thing.

In addition to supporting assistant services such as Bixby and Alexa, some wireless monitors — namely those from Samsung — can even serve as smart home hubs for some smart protocols.

Wireless connectivity protocols

Most wireless displays use Wi-Fi to connect, which ensures enough bandwidth to transmit a nearly uncompressed image. But it’s not the only type of wireless connection. For example, Mac users or owners of Apple-based smart homes will appreciate Apple AirPlay compatibility for screen mirroring and streaming audio.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless computer monitor

The most affordable ones only cost about $200, although they aren’t very big. You can spend as much as $600 on something with a 4K resolution and a built-in webcam.

Wireless computer monitor FAQ

Do portable monitors make good wireless displays?

A. Only in very specialized situations. Some portable monitors sport wireless connectivity, but it’s rarely more reliable than screencasting to a smart TV. Plus, portable monitors are small by necessity, which negates most of the usefulness of a wireless monitor. Nonetheless, if you need something that looks good and works on the go, a portable computer monitor can be a good choice.

Are wireless computer monitors good for watching movies?

A. For the most part, wireless displays are geared more toward functionality than entertainment. That doesn’t mean they look bad, but they won’t be able to bring out the absolute best in a 4K Blu-ray or anything mastered in HDR. For example, few wired PC monitors offer home cinema-level contrast levels and local dimming, so there definitely aren’t any wireless monitors that do. For casually enjoying streamed shows, though, a wireless monitor can work just fine, especially if it sports integrated streaming apps.

What’s the best wireless computer monitor to buy?

Top wireless computer monitor

Samsung M80B

What you need to know: It’s large with a high resolution and plenty of useful features.

What you’ll love: Its 4K resolution, dependable connectivity and long-term reliability make it the best high-dollar option. Features like integrated Alexa and Bixby voice control, plus the ability to serve as a SmartThings hub, make it perfect for smart homes. There’s even an integrated webcam, making this one perfect for working from home.

What you should consider: It’s relatively expensive and, in some cases, may have ads on the home screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless computer monitor for the money

HP U27

What you need to know: It’s clearer and better-looking than most of the competition but still doesn’t cost very much.

What you’ll love: At 27 inches, its UHD panel delivers a crisper image than most TVs. It’s treated to resist glare in sunny environments, offers 100-millimeter VESA mounting support and has 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 points for connecting peripherals.

What you should consider: Since it’s not very big, it isn’t ideal for large rooms or viewing by large groups.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

Worth checking out

Samsung M5

What you need to know: There aren’t many super-affordable, compact monitors like this one, which makes a great secondary display or full-fledged smart TV for a small room.

What you’ll love: If you want one display that supports your laptop and late-night TV viewing habits, this one’s worth a look. In addition to Wi-Fi connections, it’s compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and has most of the popular streaming services already installed.

What you should consider: The resolution and contrast levels leave a bit to be desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

