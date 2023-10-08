Curved monitors

For years, flat-screen monitors have been the go-to option when looking for a screen to go along with your computer. Since curved monitors were introduced into the market, flat screens have faced intense competition.

Are curved monitors better? It depends. When talking about TVs, a curved one can be too difficult for the eyes to get used to, and the benefits are less evident. But when talking about curved monitors, which are supposed to be used six to eight hours per day, the benefits seem more obvious. When using a monitor to work or game, the design of a curved monitor can give you a better viewing experience.

Why are curved monitors better?

If you’ve ever thought about buying a curved monitor, now is the time for you to discover the benefits it can bring to your work and gaming experience. You will look at the most fundamental characteristics and understand the slight differences that distinguish the experience between a flat monitor and a curved monitor.

How does a curved screen work?

The most distinctive feature of curved monitors is their screen. Having a curved screen can make essential differences when working or playing a video game. Why? The curvature of the screen has specific characteristics that affect the brightness, the immersive experience, and in some cases, the quality of the image. Curved screens allow you always to have a perpendicular perspective, which improves the image when sitting right in front of it.

Does a curved screen eliminate bright spots?

Bright spots on the screen are usually among the biggest annoyances when being in a brightly lit space. This can affect your productivity and comfort. You may think curved monitors have less brightness thanks to the curvature; the reality is that the brightness simply shifts from one side of the screen to the other. On a flat monitor, the brightness is the same across the screen. On a curved monitor, the brightness is more accentuated in the center.

Is a curved gaming monitor better than a standard one?

Many users highlight the immersive experience as one of the most important reasons to buy a curved monitor. This applies to those who are gamers or have the habit of playing video games daily. Thanks to the curvature at both ends of the screen, curved monitors guarantee a better experience since they cover your peripheral view more.

Another factor to consider is the size of the screen. The bigger the screen, the more immersive your video game experience will be. Remember that screen curvature is not good on its own; a considerable-sized screen must accompany it.

The most common and most affordable aspect ratio in a curved monitor is 16 inches by 9 inches, also known as widescreen. For this reason, you can also find curved monitors with a 21-inch by 9-inch aspect ratio. Although these models are not as affordable as widescreen, they guarantee a better experience for work and gaming.

Best curved monitors

If you have made up your mind about buying a curved monitor for gaming or other uses, here are the best and most recommended options on the market.

Samsung 49″ Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

The immersive 16:9 aspect ratio, smooth imagery, and huge 49-inch screen make this Samsung curved monitor a top pick for gaming. Quantum Dot technology displays over one billion colors. This curved Samsung monitor also supports HDR content.

LG UltraWide QHD 34″ Computer Monitor

This budget-friendly curved computer monitor offers great value, featuring a 34-inch display, sharp QHD resolution and built-in speakers. The LG curved monitor has a fast 160Hz refresh rate with motion blur reduction.

Asus Tuf Gaming 23.6″ 1080P Curved Monitor

This Asus model is built for PC gaming, with its immersive curve and wide viewing angles, and Full HD display. It provides reliably smooth gameplay with minimal motion blur.

Samsung 23.5″ CF396 Curved Computer Monitor

With a modest width of 23.5 inches, this monitor is ideal for smaller desktops. It has impressive picture contrast and fast response times, with Eye-Saver Mode allowing for long sessions without strain.

Dell 144Hz Gaming 27 Inch Curved Monitor

The fast refresh rate and response time make this Dell curved monitor capable of handling fast-moving video and graphics. It’s got comfortable height and tilt adjustments, as well as distortion-minimizing features.

